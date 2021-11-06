Thank you, loyal reader Nancy Taylor

Name: Nancy Taylor
Town: Decatur
Thank you, Nancy for reading the Herald & Review. We appreciate your support of local journalism. Become a member today by calling (800) 453-2472 or visit herald-review.com/members.
Name: Nancy Taylor
Town: Decatur
Thank you, Nancy for reading the Herald & Review. We appreciate your support of local journalism. Become a member today by calling (800) 453-2472 or visit herald-review.com/members.
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Walk through three scenarios to identify your safest course of action.
The UAW has voted down the latest offer from Deere and Co. aimed at resolving a strike.
The most recent voted-down tentative agreement is Deere & Co.'s last, best, and final offer, according to Jen Hartmann, director of public relations for Deere.
Here's your millionaire timeline, defined.
Business Achievements celebrate new hires, promotions and business and employee honors.
The recent decommissioning of the coal-based system at its Decatur plant has enabled Tate & Lyle to deliver on its commitment to eliminate the use of the energy source at all of its operations across the world.
Shiba Inu's price is surging. Is it time to invest?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.