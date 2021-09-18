Thank you, loyal reader Rosemary Malone

Name: Rosemary Malone
Town: Forsyth
Thank you, Rosemary for reading the Herald & Review. We appreciate your support of local journalism. Become a member today by calling (800) 453-2472 or visit herald-review.com/members.
Name: Rosemary Malone
Town: Forsyth
Thank you, Rosemary for reading the Herald & Review. We appreciate your support of local journalism. Become a member today by calling (800) 453-2472 or visit herald-review.com/members.
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
“I’m looking forward to inviting the public and our valued marketing partners to come in to see our new home," said Dan Adams, president and director of local sales and marketing for the Central Illinois Publishing Group of Lee Enterprises.
Construction has recently started at the site and will wrap up in the summer of 2022.
Farmers are smart. They make plans years ahead whether it is cropping or livestock. But sometimes they need to look at today, and take the necessary measures to ensure they will be managing that operation tomorrow.
Here are some financial to-do’s to tackle this fall. Also, check out more of this week's best money tips from experts.
"I am not advocating for the machines to be turned off; I am advocating for a time when things were more customer-focused than volume-focused," Shellady writes.
Here's a look at current projects, according to Macon County records.
If the market is headed toward a downturn, should you still invest?
Penny stocks can be a tempting investment, but are they right for you?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.