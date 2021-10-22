Thank you, loyal reader Stanislaw and Czeslawa Janik

Name: Stanislaw and Czeslawa Janik
Town: Lemont
Thank you, Stanislaw and Czeslawa for reading the Herald & Review. We appreciate your support of local journalism. Become a member today by calling (800) 453-2472 or visit herald-review.com/members.
Name: Stanislaw and Czeslawa Janik
Town: Lemont
Thank you, Stanislaw and Czeslawa for reading the Herald & Review. We appreciate your support of local journalism. Become a member today by calling (800) 453-2472 or visit herald-review.com/members.
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
The deal is expected to close "in the coming weeks," ADM said in a statement. Terms were not disclosed.
A national shortage of truck drivers means those skills are in high demand.
After opening in July 2019 and experiencing some difficulties this past year, the Crafting Experience Creative Gym will be closing its doors at the end of October.
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack has issued a disaster declaration in 12 Illinois counties and the contiguous counties which will provide farmers who experienced crop loss to gain relief.
Striking Deere workers are being limited by a court order on the ways in which they can conduct themselves on the picket lines at Davenport Works.
Central Illinois farmers are worried the strike will only make it harder to keep their operations going.
Business Achievements celebrate new hires, promotions and business and employee honors.
DECATUR — The Habitat for Humanity will be opening its Christmas store on Oct. 23.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.