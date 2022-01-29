Thank you, loyal reader Thomas and Irene Eubanks

Name: Thomas and Irene Eubanks
The Herald & Review is moving to a new office at 225 S. Main St.
The international grain market is in a major chapter of unpredictability compared to typical times, if there are ever typical times.
The supply chain issues plaguing the country have highlighted the problems inherent in the trucking industry. But hiring out farmers during the off-season may not be the answer.
The high-tech vehicle emblazoned with the Moline company's iconic deer logo marks a massive leap forward for farmers, who will have a solution for improving yields and efficiencies. That could mean a shift in a crucial sector of the economy that generates billions for the state every year.
Alyssa Blessent has been promoted to advertising sales manager for the Herald & Review and Journal Gazette & Times-Courier.
As the pandemic nears its two-year anniversary, businesses that have grown used to having employees work from home are often deciding to leave things as they are, or go to a hybrid model, to provide flexibility to their workers.
CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $782 million.
Here's a look at current projects, according to Macon County records.
Digging graves may be one way to get more money out of farm equipment. Tiling, custom harvesting and trucking grain are other more traditional side gigs.
