Projects in Decatur

10 W. Brownlow Drive,  $16,100, owner is Erma Chatham, contractor is Freedom Forever, Rooftop Solar 17

3450 W. Lafayette Ave., $800, owner and contractor is David Powell, decking material

63 Ridgecrest Drive, $8,370, owner is Mike Wendell, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

717 Shorewood Road, $18,465, owner is Larry Mclaughlin, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

786 W. Waggoner St., $9,805, owner is Karin Webster, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

165 S Price St., $6,495, owner is Tina Hutchins, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

885 W. Waggoner St., $26,200, owner is Ronald Steele, contractor is Midwest Garage Builders, detached garage

3246 Vining Drive, $8,000, owner is Christelle Harding, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1739 W. Moorwood Drive, $14,900, owner is Debra Bursey, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

650 W. William St., $88,586, owner is Central Christian Church, contractor is Trimble Construction, basement remodel

939 W. Green St., $1,500, owner is Bond, contractor is Rodney Penson, stair repair 

2233 Oaklawn Drive, $16,445, owner is Mary Troxwell, contractor is Freedom Forever, LLC, installing 23 PV Panels and a MSP

2880 Primrose Court, $12,570, owner is Christopher Sotiroff, contractor is Freedom Forever, LLC, is 18 PV rooftop panels

3007 E. Orchard Drive, $18,000, owner is Richard Sims, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

269 Isabella Drive, $4,250, owner is Burtis Dippel and Erin Pride, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

2771 Forrest Green Drive, $12,000, owner is Gary Jobe, contractor is 3-D Construction, rear composite deck

4 Dakota Drive, $11,870, owner is Kris Nelson, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, asphalt shingles

2709 Mill River Place, $9,725, owner is Kenneth Odell, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

3132 E. Redlich Drive, $7,590, owner is Virginia Smith, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

10 Montgomery Place, $20,840, owner is Joe Kim, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

903 W. Karen Drive, $13,025, owner is Tobias Welch, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

15 5th Drive, $4,565, owner is Tammy Henderson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

3230 Susan Drive, $14,615, owner is Bob Clements, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

5 Medial Drive, $6,530, owner is Larry Knowles, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

1945 W. Division St., $8,900, owner is Leonard Granger, contractor is Perfect Choice Exteriors, replace shingles

638 S. Dennis Ave., $6,600, owner is Nicole Oglesby, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., shingle roof replacement

165 S. Dennis Ave., $7,900, owner is Nate Widelitz, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

49 E. Veronica Vista St., $5,700, owner is Choice Properties - Wilderhaven MHC, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2441 Longwood Drive, $9,235, owner is Brendan Greenewalsh, contractor is Sunrun/ Kayla Mills, solar panels on rooftop

2640 S. Franklin Street Road, $17,000, owner and contractor is David Raney, cedar fence

1026 E. Riverside Ave., $6,000, owner is Helen Anderson, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1800 E. Lake Shore Drive, $366,808, owner is Ryan Bolerjack, contractor is Christy-Foltz, Inc., construction

448 Park Lane Court, $29,000, owner is Steven Brady, contractor is Route 66 Solar, roof mount solar array

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.