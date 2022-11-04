The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur1685 E. Cantrell St., $80,000, owner and contractor is Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity/Edward Smith, build new residential home, 3 bedroom, 1½ bath

2617 Forrest Green Drive, $10,500, owner is Megan Mednick, contractor is Sal Construction Services, replace shingles on house

210 Columbus Drive, $8,600, owner is Gary Yoder, contractor is Sal Construction Services, replace shingles on house

2672 Forrest Green Drive, $17,000, owner is Amanda Richards, contractor is Sal Construction Services, replace shingles on house

4606 Jamestown Court, $8,300, owner and contractor is Sherry Smock, 10-by-18 foot portable shed

189 W. Hickory Point Road, $4,733, owner is Fairlawn Real Estate, contractor is Ace Sign Company, signage

50 Ridgedale Drive, $16,000, owner and contractor is Russell Kill, solar PV installation on roof

1459 W. Decatur St., 48,300, owner is Helen Morrison, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roofing

4808 E. Beacon Drive, $15,000, owner is JoAnn Kestner, contractor is Robert Wetzel, single vehicle attached garage

1777 W. Garfield Ave., $4,000, owner is Brenda Jump, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

208 Southhampton Drive, 42,959, owner and contractor is Jennifer Dial, 4 foot chain link fence

243 Sunnyside Road, $32,400, owner is Colten Scheibly, contractor is Route 66 Solar, ground mount solar installation

2006 S. Hawthorne Drive, $4,500, owner and contractor is Larry Goetz, roof replacement

727 W. Weaver Road, $364,500, owner is Decatur Park District, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Company, roof replacement

3734 Tulane Drive, $51,318, owner is Devin Luton, contractor is ADT Solar, LLC, solar panel installation

1940 N. Water St., $63,000, owner and contractor is Jon White, renovation

3345 Desert Inn Road, $10,260, owner is Jack Woodruff, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2911 N. University Ave., $7,995, owner is Linda Wayne, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2201 W. Waggoner St., $14,775, owner is James Flaugher, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

903 N. University Ave., $8,120 owner is Bill McGuire, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2085 N. Union St., $7,985, owner is Chris Gobert, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2314 W. Center St., $3,575, owner is Christopher Roberts, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2310 N. Oakland Ave., $15,000, owner is American Tower, contractor is Fulton Technologies, install temporary AT&T ground equipment and antennas on existing telecom tower

1228 E. Olive St., $16,900, owner is Winston Taylor, contractor is Alphonzo Lawson, replacing two porches

Demolition605 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $19,780, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, Inc., demolition

680 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $14,700, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, Inc., demolition of structure

408 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $66,180, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, Inc., demolition of structure

1135 E. Whitmer St., $11,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of single family home

2473 E. North St., $16,900, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolition of house and haul away debris

Forsyth 382 Ventura Drive, $18,752, owner is Jennifer Barnett, contractor is Porter Electric, LLC, solar array

180 Hickory Point Court, $1,000, owner and contractor is Kyle and Kylie Reynolds, garden shed

499 W. Marion Ave., $15,000, owner is AT&T, contractor is MasTec Network Solutions

751 Apache Drive, $$85,000, owner is Rebecca Nichols, contractor is DJ’s Enterprises, master bedroom and bathroom suite

757 Christopher Drive, $12,000, owner and contractor is Emily Smith, 12-by-22 foot shed

5242 MacArthur Road, $4,000, owner and contractor is Larry Anderson, 10-by-12 foot shed

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.