The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

708 W. Arbor Drive, $25,000, owner is Pam Saurmann, contractor is Project Honey Do, remove existing deck and install screened porch in its place

4711 E. Beacon Drive, $300, owner and contractor is Kenneth Alga, 6 foot wood fence

1001 N. Brush College Road, $8,378,986, owner is Archer Daniels Midland Co., contractor is Harold O'Shea Builders, Inc., adding laboratory work space

4045 Buckingham Drive, $6,285, owner is Robyn Adcock, contactor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roofing

712 N. Carolina Ave, $3,598, owner is Mary Beth Bohner, contractor is General Fence Company, red wood cedar privacy fence

21 N. Central Ave., $3,000, owner is Jonathan Sommers, contractor HDZ Roofing, Co., roof replacement

2003 N. Church St., $1,800, owner is Lamar Lampkin, contractor is Promax Construction, replace front porch roof

820 E. Cleveland Ave., $5,000, owner is Donrell Jordan, contractor is HDZ Roofing Co., roof replacement

735 W. Crystal Court, $16,215, owner is Jim Shuppara, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2308 W. Cushing St., $25,000, owner is Richard Disney, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., 20-by-24 foot garage

2437 E. Eldorado St., $19,000, owner is Millennium Properties, contractor is Bill Singleton. repair, replace damaged floors, walls, ceiling, roof

71 E. Emerson Drive, $800, owner and contractor is Gary Crabtree, new chain link fence

641 W. Forest Ave., $8,545, owner is Robert Marsh, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3850 E. Fulton Ave., $16,250, owner is Alpha Omega Consultants, contactor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roofing

724 E. Grove Road, $2,000, owner and contractor is Simone Demirjuan, trex fence

1148 N. Jordan St., $5,000, owner is Donna Belentine, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc, roof replacement

621 W. Karen Drive, $200, owner and contractor is Michelle Baron, 6 foot wood fence

1125 W. Leafland Ave., $5,625, owner is Chris Creath, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3744 E. Lake Shore Drive, $4,999, owner and contractor is Candy and Elliel Martinez, wood fence

3479 N. Meadowlark Drive, $1,300, owner is Ronald Green, contractor is HDZ Roofing Co., roof replacement

561 N. Megan Drive, $9,465, owner is Jim Calhoun, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4 Northeast Carroll Drive, $4,452, owner General Fence Company, contractor is Michael Scott, replace one section and install three new sections of galvanized fence

4125 Nottingham Drive, $5,200, owner and contractor is New Church/Bruce Jacobs, 6 foot vinyl fence

3048 S. Southland Road, $14,055, owner is Melvin Mills, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

232 Southmoreland Place, 48,500, owner is Taylor Mitchell, cotractor is Del Beiller, install new roof

751 Waterford Lane, $14,055, owner is Rod Hubner, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

165 White Pines Circle, $1,000, owner and contractor is Michael Barry, wood privacy fence on sides of back yard

957 W. Wood St., $11,900, owner is Logan Enterprises, contractor is Kendall Construction, Inc, roof replacement

3211 Vining Drive, $11,000, owner is Harvey Williams, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

Demolition

1453 E. Main St., $15,325, owner is Steven Bond, contractor is JRH Services, demolition

1231 E. Williams St., $14,640, owner id City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of building, removal of debris and backfill

1402 E. Wood St., $13,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental, demolish single family

414 S. 22nd Place, $2,000, owner is Christina Melhorn, contractor is JRH Services, Demolition of garage

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

