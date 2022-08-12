The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

2310 W. Hoyt Court, $50,750, owner is Susan Flickinger, contractor is Sun Structure Designs, remove existing sunroom down to floor joists, replace wit four seasons sunroom

3181 Fair Oaks Drive, $2,500, owner and contractor is Robert Haines, pad for 10-by-14 foot shed

20 N. Mahnke Road, $14,000, owner is Barbara Sims, contractor is Adrien Payne, room addition/sunroom

334 W. Main St., $7,500, owner and contractor is Richard Miller, aluminum fence

4026 E. Cantrell St., $3,700, owner and contractor is James Heideman, 10-by-12 foot shed

2381 Rolling Creek Drive, $17,100, owner is Tyson Arthur, contractor is Loren Heitzman, build an approximate 350 square foot corner deck on the SW corner of existing pool

38 Colorado Drive, $9,200, owner is Tulle Ortega, contractor is Sal Construction Services, replace shingles on home and garage

249 S. Webster St., $64,000, owner is Mrs. K, contractor is Otis Elevator, install Gen2 elevator @2100 pound capacity with four stops and a speed of 150 FPM

3540 E. Orchard Drive, $11,000, owner is Tiffany May, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc. roof replacement

3886 Greenridge Drive, $5,300, owner is Tori Butler, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

106 Greenridge Drive, $31,000, owner and contractor is Jaye F. Wordell, extension to existing bedroom, bath room

1446 W. Marietta St., $6,400, owner is Bryan Johnson, contractor is Promax construction, replace front half of roof only

4632 Cresthaven Lane, $19,600, owner is James Golladay, contractoris Freedom Forever IL, LLC, install PV Rooftop Solar 28 Modules

2402 E. Geddes Ave., $150, owner and contractor is Londa Ricketts, 4 foot pallet fence

2410 S. 34th St., Unit Apt. 1, $600, owner and contractor is James Carney, 4-by-8 foot upper deck

31 Meadow Terrace Drive, $400, owner and contractor is Kevin Hinton, 11 feet of chainlink fence

390 W. Eldorado St., $20,000, owner and contractor is Kevin Hinton, building room dividers

1808 E. Locust St., $82,749, owner is Decatur Housing Authority, contractor is Christy-Foltz, Inc., replace roofing and sump pump in basement

1435 W. Masters Lane, $10,000, owner is Karen Dworak, contractor is I. E. Improvements, LLC

2354 S. Hawthorne Drive, $17,500, owner is Jeremy Sy, contractor is Sal Construction Services, replacing shingles on house and shed

130 N. Franklin St., $395,478, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Interior Specialty Construction, Inc., interior Tenant Alterations, Phase II and Library Classroom Buildout

642 S. Oakland Ave., $1,600, owner is Fannie Cole, contractor is Freeman Franklin, repair and rebuild porches from previous permit PM-19-1187

3458 E. Oakwood Ave., $28,343, owner is Jeff and Shelli Billingsley, contractor is Coach House Garages, new detached 14-by-24 foot garage

130 N. Fairway Ave., $98,100, owner is Closs Electric, contractor is Mallory Schultz, re-roof

Demolition

1350 N. Calhoun St., $210,000, owner is Gulfco LTD, contractor is Environmental Protection Industries, demolish and load out buildings, concrete stacks and steel tank

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.