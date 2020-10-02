 Skip to main content
The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

Projects in Decatur

175 W. Ash Ave., $2,200, owner is Chris Konoplisky, contractor is Jarhead Construction Inc., roof replacement

3204 Bluebird Drive, $3,000, owner and contractor is Juan Negrete, patio cover-porch 20-by-24 foot

105 N. Calhoun St., $4,600, owner is Timothy Henry, contractor is D & O Inc., Contractors, wheel chair ramp - temporary

217 E. Center St., $5,400, owner is Steve Kelton, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2277 W. Center St., $7,400, owner is Dan Craw, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

2699 W. Center St., $300, owner and contractor is Jarel Wallace, repair of existing deck by adding new role of supports

1815 S. Commonwealth Ave., owner is Patty Doswell, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2611 Forrest Green Drive, $6,000, owner is Steve Milner, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1222 W. Grand Ave., $48,980, owner and contractor is Akorn Inc., 6 foot Ornamental Steel fence

1332 W. Grand Ave., $2,850, owner is Sandy Major, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1108 W. Green St., $7,500, owner is Laurinda Mitchell, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

1845 . Gulick Ave., $1,832, owner and contractor is Sharon K. Porter, 4 foot and 6 foot fence

540 S. Haworth Ave., $16,000, owner and contractor is Tenia Ray-Jones, Building a 24-by24 foot 2 1/2 car garage

912 E. Henderson Ave., $3,700, owner is Helen Keen, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

195 S. Hillcrest Blvd., $10,000, owner is Hector Murillo, contractor is Jj Swartz Co., roof replacement

1003 N. James St., $20,000, owner is Crystal Entler, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., 24-by-24 foot garage

2345 Longwood Drive, $8,100, owner is Kevin Hale, contractor is Baum Seamless Guttering, Re-shingle and some facia replacement

2687 W. Macon St., $6,400, owner is Marylin Oliver, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

231 N. Main St., $16,000, owner and contractor is Lucas Cycotte, build one wall/233 model 231

340 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $300, owner and contractor is Casey Terry, install exit lights-crash bais/battery packs for life saving measures

1373 W. Masters Lane, $4,000, owner and contractor is Bob Schanefelt, 6 foot vinyl fence

3636 Meadowview Court, $10,000, owner is Tanya Rhodes, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof 

1806 N. Oakcrest Ave., $7,930, owner is Tronnie Goss, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1171 W. Packard St., $4,500, owner is Michelle Jones, contractor is Muehlebach Inc., roof replacement

434 W. Shadow Lane, $50,000, owner and contractor is Anthony Cox, remodel

3368 N. Taylor Ave., $7,325, owner is Ray Swank, contractor is Tom Skelly Roofing Inc., roof replacement

4925 E. Thrush Ave., $9,750, owner is Miranda Carry, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement 

130 N. Water St., $65,000, owner is Busey Bank, contractor is King-lar Roofing Inc., re-roofing busey bank

2424 N. Water St., $5,500, owner is Burnice Yarbary, contractor is Promax Construction, replace flat roof on garage

676 Waterford Lane, $8,400, owner is Steve Crawford, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

761 Waterford Lane, $13,250, owner is Paula Hill, contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement

1136 Wedgewood Court, $5,345, owner and contractor is Tanya Andricks, 5 foot ornamental aluminum fence

1580 N. Woodlawn Ave., $6,600, owner is Larry Baker, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

23 E. North Court Drive, $2,200, owner and contractor is Linda Angle, 4 foot chain link fence

Demolition

1845 N. Church St., $19,700, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Dary Burnett Concrete Contract, demolition of home

 

