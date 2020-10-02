The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
175 W. Ash Ave., $2,200, owner is Chris Konoplisky, contractor is Jarhead Construction Inc., roof replacement
3204 Bluebird Drive, $3,000, owner and contractor is Juan Negrete, patio cover-porch 20-by-24 foot
105 N. Calhoun St., $4,600, owner is Timothy Henry, contractor is D & O Inc., Contractors, wheel chair ramp - temporary
217 E. Center St., $5,400, owner is Steve Kelton, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
2277 W. Center St., $7,400, owner is Dan Craw, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
2699 W. Center St., $300, owner and contractor is Jarel Wallace, repair of existing deck by adding new role of supports
1815 S. Commonwealth Ave., owner is Patty Doswell, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2611 Forrest Green Drive, $6,000, owner is Steve Milner, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1222 W. Grand Ave., $48,980, owner and contractor is Akorn Inc., 6 foot Ornamental Steel fence
1332 W. Grand Ave., $2,850, owner is Sandy Major, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1108 W. Green St., $7,500, owner is Laurinda Mitchell, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
1845 . Gulick Ave., $1,832, owner and contractor is Sharon K. Porter, 4 foot and 6 foot fence
540 S. Haworth Ave., $16,000, owner and contractor is Tenia Ray-Jones, Building a 24-by24 foot 2 1/2 car garage
912 E. Henderson Ave., $3,700, owner is Helen Keen, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
195 S. Hillcrest Blvd., $10,000, owner is Hector Murillo, contractor is Jj Swartz Co., roof replacement
1003 N. James St., $20,000, owner is Crystal Entler, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., 24-by-24 foot garage
2345 Longwood Drive, $8,100, owner is Kevin Hale, contractor is Baum Seamless Guttering, Re-shingle and some facia replacement
2687 W. Macon St., $6,400, owner is Marylin Oliver, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
231 N. Main St., $16,000, owner and contractor is Lucas Cycotte, build one wall/233 model 231
340 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $300, owner and contractor is Casey Terry, install exit lights-crash bais/battery packs for life saving measures
1373 W. Masters Lane, $4,000, owner and contractor is Bob Schanefelt, 6 foot vinyl fence
3636 Meadowview Court, $10,000, owner is Tanya Rhodes, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof
1806 N. Oakcrest Ave., $7,930, owner is Tronnie Goss, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1171 W. Packard St., $4,500, owner is Michelle Jones, contractor is Muehlebach Inc., roof replacement
434 W. Shadow Lane, $50,000, owner and contractor is Anthony Cox, remodel
3368 N. Taylor Ave., $7,325, owner is Ray Swank, contractor is Tom Skelly Roofing Inc., roof replacement
4925 E. Thrush Ave., $9,750, owner is Miranda Carry, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
130 N. Water St., $65,000, owner is Busey Bank, contractor is King-lar Roofing Inc., re-roofing busey bank
2424 N. Water St., $5,500, owner is Burnice Yarbary, contractor is Promax Construction, replace flat roof on garage
676 Waterford Lane, $8,400, owner is Steve Crawford, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
761 Waterford Lane, $13,250, owner is Paula Hill, contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement
1136 Wedgewood Court, $5,345, owner and contractor is Tanya Andricks, 5 foot ornamental aluminum fence
1580 N. Woodlawn Ave., $6,600, owner is Larry Baker, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
23 E. North Court Drive, $2,200, owner and contractor is Linda Angle, 4 foot chain link fence
Demolition
1845 N. Church St., $19,700, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Dary Burnett Concrete Contract, demolition of home
