The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

2 Northeast Carroll Drive, $8,000, owner and contractor is Deangelo Stoner, 14x28 portable shed

1428 N. College St., $6,000, owner and contractor is Willie Lee, roof replacement

1136 E. Condit St., $5,000, owner is Amber Mann, contractor is David Mattingly, Roof Replacement

924 E. Eldorado St., $20000, owner is Carl Muench, contractor is Corn Belt Signs DBA New Era Signs II, signage

9 Enlow Drive, $1,500, owner and contractor is Carl Jones, Repair joist and structural surface replace sheet rock, mud and paint

104 S. Glencoe Ave., $8,900, owner is William and Katherine Flewelling, contractor is Promax Construction, Construct free standing deck with treated lumber

431 N. Glendale Ave., $18,500, owner is Richard and Cynthia Moore, contractor is Promax, roof replacement

1920 E. Main St., $7,700, owner is Ryan Chatwin, contractor is Rochelle Edwards, tear off and replace shingles/ replace any woodwork needed

755 W. Packard St., $8,200, owner is Brenda Herron, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement (house only)

1030 E. Pershing Road, $20,000, owner is Carl Muench, contractor is Corn Belt Signs DBA New Era Signs II, signage

695 W Pershing Road, $171,354, owner and contractor is E.L. Pruitt Co., Renovation of existing retail space

4737 N. Redbud Court, $15,000, owner is George and Patricia Yuetten, contractor is JDM Custom Construction LLC, enlarge laundry into garage by 4 feet

1070 W. South Side Drive, $10,000, owner and contractor is Jim Hoback, office buildout

264 N. Summit Ave., $5,500, owner is Jesse and Katie McVey, contractor is Promax, roof replacement

1616 N. Union St., $4.000, owner is Olivia Coleman, contractor is Steven Phillips, New Addition including remodel of porch

601 E. William St., $20,000, owner and contractor is Jim Hoback, remodel existing office building

150 S. Wyckles Road, $15,508, owner and contractor is Christy-Foltz, Inc., Remove existing stairwell and infill slab on deck

Demolition

2405 S. Angle Court, $19,000, owner is Lewis Rental, contractor is Tyce Manhanna Excavating, removing existing structure and all concrete on property

1062 W. Packard St., $23,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, Inc., demolition of property

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

