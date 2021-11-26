The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

545 W. Bradley Court, $3,799, owner is Cynthia Hamor contractor is Promax, roof replacement

3100 S. BUSS US Route 51, $42,000, owner is Steve Romano, contractor is Romano Limited, construct 70-by-46 foot post frame pole barn storage building

723 W. Center St., $900, owner and contractor is David Williams, roof replacement

3550 E. Chestnut Ave, $1,966,973, owner is Jason Brewer, contractor is Femley-Dickerson Co. , new construction of Fire Station No. 7

985 N. College St., $1,700, owner and contractor is Wendy Taylor, roof repair

1015 Las Olas Court, $4200, owner is Elaine Krause, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

4385 Regina Road, $4,425, owner and contractor is Dan O’Laughlin, patio cover

1750 Spitler Drive, $15,600, owner is Jeff Johnston, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1041 S. Webster St., $6,800, owner is Randi Scott, contractor is Promax , roof replacement

3220 N. Westlawn Ave., $14,000, owner is Robin Bridges, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2253 N. Wilder Ave., $2,000, owner and contractor is Mark Miller, 4 foot fence

2909 N. 25th St., $3,600, owner is Del Beiler Roofing, contractor Jim Horath, replacing old roof

1648 N. 30th Ave. , 5,800, owner is Keith Brown, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2676 S. 34th St., owner is Robert Summer, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement

Demolition

2120 N. Lowber St., $7,000, owner is Saveon Wright, contractor is JRH Services., demolition of house

Forsyth

799 Christopher Drive, $2,000, owner is Joe Gipson, contractor is Decatur Fence, vinyl fence

510 Loma Drive, $8,000, owner is Jack McLeeland, contractor is David Padgett, addition of sun roof

1259 Raptor Lane, $948, owner is Andrew Bourey, contractor is Lorin Riddle, pool fence

402 Tyrone Drive, $14,870, owner is John and Melenie Milliman, contractor is 3-D Construction & Carpentry, new deck on rear of property.

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

