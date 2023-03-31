Projects in Decatur

2381 E. Olive St., $23,256, owner is Dustin Anderson, contractor is Sunrun, solar panels on rooftop

30 Greenridge Drive, $8,360, owner is Robert Willougby, contractor is Sunrun, solar panels on rooftop

2875 N. Vine St., $17,138, owner is MBD, LLC, contractor is Popejoy Roofing, Inc., tear-off and reinstall architectural shingles

635 N. Davis Court, $8,800, owner is Brenda Mooney, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc, roof replacement

761 W. Cushing St., $8,000, owner is Raynesse Coleman, contractor is HDZ Roofing Co., roof replacement

1837 N. Morgan St., $1,000, owner and contractor is George Austin, replace porch

3652 N. MacArthur Road, $6,500, owner is Bruce Powell, contractor is KC Roofing PLLC, shingle replacements

1651 N. Maple Ave., $2,800, owner is John Russel, contractor is Larry Atwood, fixing a masonry wall-rebar

3205 N. Taylor Ave., $17,290, owner is Asma Iftikhar, contractor is Kerry Pajor, solar panels on rooftop

1560 W. Main St., $10,000, owner is Trevor Wiemelt, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement on home and garage

4715 N. Dogwood Court, $11,600, owner and contractor is James Clark, 6 foot fence

Demolition

503 Gault St., $6,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, demolition of a house

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.