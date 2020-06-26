The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
11 East Drive, $673, owner and contractor is Ms. Eubanks, wheelchair ramp
32 E. Emerson Drive, $6,000, owner and contractor is Carol and Jason Geiler, add 10-by-30-foot portable shed
2437 Euel St., $10,500, owner and contractor is Custom Landscapes, aboveground pool
1090 N. Fairview Ave., $7,500, owner and contractor is Roberta Gallahow, wall repair
1225 E. Grand Ave., $2,500, owner and contractor is Odysseus Thomas, roof replacement
2420 N. Hill Ave., $11,300, owner is George and Delores Baine Jr., contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof
2369 S. Lost Bridge Road, $6,050, owner is Cooper Bros. Construction, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2681 W. Macon St., $3,980, owner and contractor is Mark Funderburk, 4-foot chain link fence
1708 N. Monroe St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Juan Smith, replace deck/porch damaged by vehicle
1237 E. Moore St., $1,523, owner and contractor is Louis Flemig, fence
3911 Northbrook Drive, $3,600, owner is Derrick Williams, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1923 W. Riverview Ave., $750, owner and contractor is Richard Borders, vinyl chain link fence
2550 W. Rock Springs Road, $7,800, owner is Dan Mixell, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1762 S. Sandy Place, $10,000, owner is Lonnie Ray Sayles, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
570 N. Union St., $12,600, owner is Greek Orthodox Church, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
432 N. Water St., $28,000, owner and contractor is Decatur Foursquare Church, replace existing storefront windows
1133 Wedgewood Court, $12,000, owner and contractor is Robert Green, 6-foot PVC fence
15 Eighth Drive, $2,556, owner and contractor is Lance Rickey, 6-foot fence
2009 S. 32nd St., $2,319, owner and contractor is Karen Barnes, 6-foot vinyl fence
1815 S. 34th Place, $3,000, owner is Dave Lee, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
105 S. 44th St., $5,200, owner is Swartz Properties, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records
