The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

813 E. Cantrell Court, $4,000, owner and contractor is Scott Anderson, roof replacement

1641 E. Cleveland Ave., $3,039, owner is Brian Polley, contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement

2350 N. Dennis Ave., $59,297, owner is Ricky Wilson, contractor is Bryan Law, 15 roof mounted solar modules

496 S. Edward St., $2,798, owner and contractor is Rome Morrison, 6 foot chain link fence

1043 E. Eldorado St., $8,500, owner is Innovative Staff Solutions, contractor is SIGNS3, Inc., signage

130 N. Franklin St., $26,584, owner is Decatur Public Library, contractor is Bensen Signs and Graphics, signage

267 E. Grand Ave., $10,000, owner is Martin Boehm, contractor is JJ Swartz Co., interior remodel and framing drywalls

3575 S. Greenhill Road, $35,000, owner is Brad Harden, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3909 N. Greenswitch Road, $6,800, owner is Elaine Pickerill, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3692 E. Hardy St., $21,585, owner is M. E. Tombleson, contractor is AAA Window and Siding, Inc., tear off and replace Shingles

1240 E. Lakeshore Drive, $1,300, owner and contractor is Zach Williams, 4 foot chain link fence

2 Madison Drive, $5,590, owner is Ardelia Jelks, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, roof replacement

911 W. Main St., $9,899, owner is Alex Miller, contractor is Promax, roof replacement

3443 W. Marshall Ave., $2,008, owner and contractor is Melissa Davis, 4 foot aluminized chain link fence

73 Oriole Drive, $36,000, owner is Scott and Shawna Galloway, contractor is Promax, 16-by-10 foot room addition

4911 E. Stewart Drive, $7,380, owner is Jean Crane, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc, roof replacement

450 Woodside Trail, $9,000, owner is Tim, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

Demolition

3530 E. Chestnut Ave., $14,400 owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house

3550 E. Chestnut Ave., $30,200, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental, complete demolition and removal of structure including concrete foundation

1020 S. Martin Luther King Drive, $6,498, owner is Thomas Freeman, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house, haul debris, grade and seed

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

