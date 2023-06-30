Projects in Decatur

349 Frank Drive, $8,000, owner is Chris Wise, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2115 E. Prairie Ave, $48,672, owner is Charles Whitacre, contractor is Tron Solar LLC, Installation of Solar PV Panels

682 W. Karen Drive, $56,000, owner is Brenda Seigrist, contractor is J.J. Swartz Co., Barrier-free Master Bathroom with Laundry

2001 N. 31st St., $11,067, owner is Zephaniah Hart, contractor is Central Roofing LLC, asphalt shingles

184 S. 27th St., $6,800, owner is Sunderland, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement

2223 N. Illinois St., $6,900, owner is Michael Jenkins, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement

942 N. Main St., $10,000, owner is Andrico Spates, contractor is Alphonzo Lawson, Replace Windows, doors and clean up entire property

1290 Harvard Square, 5,500, owner is Choice Properties, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

208 W. Devonshire Road, $2,600, owner and contractor is Tatiana Garcia, floating deck off of back door

3315 E. Birch St., $25,000, owner and contractor is John Brownlee, new garage

5100 N. Hickory Point Frontage Road, $95,600, owner is Ken Patel, contractor is Abrahan Orbe, shingles

230 W, Main St., $2,353, owner is Macon County Realty LLC, contractor is Fastsigns, signage

501 N. Megan Drive, $3,000, owner and contractor is Debbie Rewerts, 4foot Chain link fence

2155 N. Summit Ave., $10,000, owner is Lisa Van Hook, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

645 W. Packard St., $10,000, owner and contractor is Tracey M. York, home repairs

2890 N. Norwood Ave., $1,500, owner and contractor is Timothy Ditzler, building deck over porch

2705 Essex Place, $13,000, owner and contractor is Brent Stevenson, replacement of deck

1920 Queen Mary Court, $4,250, owner is Barry Lucas, contractor is HDZ Roofing Co., roof replacement

450 Park Lane Court, $10,500, owner is Bryce Thiele, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2234 E. Powers Blvd., $5,600, owner is Mike Combs, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

487 S. Boyd St., $6,700, owner is Dennis Ballinger, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2980 Bentley Court, $8,400, owner is Zack Duck, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

237 Brown Ave., $512,312, owner is Harrington Shaw, contractor is Sunrun/ Kayla Mills

2710 N. Water St., $25,000, owner is St. Teresa High School, contractor is Romano Limited, Foundation wall for ADA ramps

135 S. Glencoe Ave., $7,000, owner is Lori Randle, contractor is 3-D Construction, porch roof, covered pergola, shade structure

255 E. Grand Ave., $3,100, owner is Dan Block, contractor is FASTSIGNS of Peoria, signage

360 W. North St., $2000, owner and contractor is Rita Curry, Repair front porch

Demolition

2112 E. Johns Ave., $3,500, owner is Fran Cameron, contractor is RC Grounds Services, tear down old garage

250 N. Monroe St., $18,900, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., full demolition, city code

2053 N. Charles St., $8,500, owner is City of Decatur, Hutchins Excavating, Demolition of property, haul debris to landfill, backfill with suitable fill grade and seed work area

1524 W. Grand Ave., $6,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, Demolition of property, haul debris to landfill, backfill with suitable fill grade and seed work area

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.