The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
4720 Baker Woods Court, $63,425, owner is Keith Wilson, contractor is Muelebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3338 E. Cedar St., $9,690, owner is Kent Campbell, contractor is Muelebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
112 E. Cerro Gordo, $5,439, owner is Jeff McMillan, contractor is Muelebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1270 N. Church St., $5,988, owner and contractor is Carolyn Currin, cape cod shed placed on proberty (mobile)
1532 N. Church St, owner and contractor is Cedric Peterson, repair and frame foundation
4128 N. Dean St., $7,100, owner is Nick Beauford, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
2010 S. Edgemoor Drive, $9,885, owner is Karen Williams, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2129 N. Edward St., 43,180, owner is Warren Danz, contractor is Muelebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
260 N. Fairway Ave., $6,000, owner is Brian Jackson, contractor is Kendall Construction, roof replacement
1431 W. Forest Ave., $6,300, owner is Louis Kappler, contractor is Muelebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1465 W. Forest Ave., $12,407, owner is Carmen Carter, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement
852 W. Hazel Ave, $10,147, owner is Linda Mollohan, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement
3477 Hummingbird Drive, $6,000, owner and contractor is Beverly L. Bruce, 12-by-16 foot shed
4332 Leslie Lane, $13,445, owner is Art Schoepfer, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
4939 E. Lincoln Ave., $5,520, owner is Michelle Whitehead, contractor is Muelebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1554 W. Macon St., $75,000, owner is Brent and Sarah McHugh, contractor is Thornton Home Renovation, 2nd level room addition
1554 W. Macon St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Brent and Sarah McHugh, screen porch pillar and beam replacement
5155 Melwood Court, $47,880, owner and contractor is Bryan Law, 14 roof mounted solar modules, grid tied
1850 E. Moore St., $9,000, owner is Susan Meyers, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2827 N. Oakland Ave., $49,120, owner is Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, contractor is Muelebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
195 N. Park Place, $17,565, owner is John Flora, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1230 W. Ravina Ave., $3,550, owner is Darlene Reed, contractor is C. Baker Remodeling, PLLC, roof replacement
3929 N. Skippy Drive, $13,676, owner is Ashley Image, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement
3795 Sims Drive, $7,500, owner is Mike Longcor, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, remove and pour new porch 10-by2 foot
22 South Side Country Club, $15,200, owner and contractor is John and Anne Lograsso, remove and replace footer and block wall on North side of house
58 N. Twickingham Drive, $10,000, owner is Jan Kelly, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
321 W. Waggoner St., $9,000, owner is Andrico Spates, contractor is J & M Roofing, roof replacement
1170 Wedgewood Court, $16,450, owner is Norm Lienemann, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
924 W. Wood St., $10,000, owner is Elizabeth Wayna, contractor is Can Do Construction, rebuild damaged porch
1451 W. Wood St., 47,800, owner is Helen Trimmer, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
2985 E. Wood St., $2,199, owner and contractor is Walter Santoro, deck
1561 E. Union St., $10,000, owner and contractor is Troy Fuller, foundation and garage
Demolition
727 N. Carolina Ave., $6,000, owner and contractor is City of Decatur, demolition of house
443 W. Division St., $8,100, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house
1645 E. Division St., $230, owner and contractor is Virgil Workman, garage demolition
3065 E. Fairies Pkwy, $4,000, owner and contractor is Jack Caron, demolition of house and garage
1285 W. Grand Ave., $5,400, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house
3091 E. Hickory St., $5,000, owner is Cody Hupp, contractor is Hupp Excavating, demolition of house
1004 S. Illinois St., $20,574, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, LLC, demolition of house
1215 E. Main St., $19,136, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house
1824 E. North St., $11,024, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house
1048 E. Wood St., $10254, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house
1056 E. Wood St., $9,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house
667 S. 22nd St., $9,354, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, LLC, demolition of house
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.