The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

4720 Baker Woods Court, $63,425, owner is Keith Wilson, contractor is Muelebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

3338 E. Cedar St., $9,690, owner is Kent Campbell, contractor is Muelebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

112 E. Cerro Gordo, $5,439, owner is Jeff McMillan, contractor is Muelebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1270 N. Church St., $5,988, owner and contractor is Carolyn Currin, cape cod shed placed on proberty (mobile)

1532 N. Church St, owner and contractor is Cedric Peterson, repair and frame foundation

4128 N. Dean St., $7,100, owner is Nick Beauford, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2010 S. Edgemoor Drive, $9,885, owner is Karen Williams, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2129 N. Edward St., 43,180, owner is Warren Danz, contractor is Muelebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

260 N. Fairway Ave., $6,000, owner is Brian Jackson, contractor is Kendall Construction, roof replacement

1431 W. Forest Ave., $6,300, owner is Louis Kappler, contractor is Muelebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1465 W. Forest Ave., $12,407, owner is Carmen Carter, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement

852 W. Hazel Ave, $10,147, owner is Linda Mollohan, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement

3477 Hummingbird Drive, $6,000, owner and contractor is Beverly L. Bruce, 12-by-16 foot shed

4332 Leslie Lane, $13,445, owner is Art Schoepfer, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

4939 E. Lincoln Ave., $5,520, owner is Michelle Whitehead, contractor is Muelebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1554 W. Macon St., $75,000, owner is Brent and Sarah McHugh, contractor is Thornton Home Renovation, 2nd level room addition

1554 W. Macon St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Brent and Sarah McHugh, screen porch pillar and beam replacement

5155 Melwood Court, $47,880, owner and contractor is Bryan Law, 14 roof mounted solar modules, grid tied

1850 E. Moore St., $9,000, owner is Susan Meyers, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2827 N. Oakland Ave., $49,120, owner is Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, contractor is Muelebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

195 N. Park Place, $17,565, owner is John Flora, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1230 W. Ravina Ave., $3,550, owner is Darlene Reed, contractor is C. Baker Remodeling, PLLC, roof replacement

3929 N. Skippy Drive, $13,676, owner is Ashley Image, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement

3795 Sims Drive, $7,500, owner is Mike Longcor, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, remove and pour new porch 10-by2 foot

22 South Side Country Club, $15,200, owner and contractor is John and Anne Lograsso, remove and replace footer and block wall on North side of house

58 N. Twickingham Drive, $10,000, owner is Jan Kelly, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

321 W. Waggoner St., $9,000, owner is Andrico Spates, contractor is J & M Roofing, roof replacement

1170 Wedgewood Court, $16,450, owner is Norm Lienemann, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

924 W. Wood St., $10,000, owner is Elizabeth Wayna, contractor is Can Do Construction, rebuild damaged porch

1451 W. Wood St., 47,800, owner is Helen Trimmer, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2985 E. Wood St., $2,199, owner and contractor is Walter Santoro, deck

1561 E. Union St., $10,000, owner and contractor is Troy Fuller, foundation and garage

Demolition

727 N. Carolina Ave., $6,000, owner and contractor is City of Decatur, demolition of house

443 W. Division St., $8,100, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house

1645 E. Division St., $230, owner and contractor is Virgil Workman, garage demolition

3065 E. Fairies Pkwy, $4,000, owner and contractor is Jack Caron, demolition of house and garage

1285 W. Grand Ave., $5,400, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house

3091 E. Hickory St., $5,000, owner is Cody Hupp, contractor is Hupp Excavating, demolition of house

1004 S. Illinois St., $20,574, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, LLC, demolition of house

1215 E. Main St., $19,136, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house

1824 E. North St., $11,024, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house

1048 E. Wood St., $10254, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house

1056 E. Wood St., $9,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house

667 S. 22nd St., $9,354, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, LLC, demolition of house

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

