The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
2121 E. Cantrell St., $3,000, owner and contractor is Effie Nickerson and Tina Maurer, wheelchair ramp
1039 N. Church St., $14,000, owner and contractor is Dan Vangasken, replace roof
2 Ford Drive, $885, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, 6 foot wood fence
1002 W. Harrison Ave., $5,230, owner is Brenda Browne, contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement
1661 N. Jasper St., $7,700, owner is Angie Templeton, contractor is C Baker Remodeling PLLC, install new metal roof
3210 E. Parkway Drive, $873,489, owner is ADM, contractor is Interior Specialty Construction, remodel interior of existing warehouse area for fish research lab
1450 E. Pershing Road, $1.00, owner and contractor is Ameren Illinois Company, change of use from grocery store to warehouse storage. No change of floor plan and no stacked storage.
1464 Post Court, owner and contractor is Bryan Mikeworth, 55 inch aluminum fence