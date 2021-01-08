 Skip to main content
The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

Projects in Decatur

2121 E. Cantrell St., $3,000, owner and contractor is Effie Nickerson and Tina Maurer, wheelchair ramp

1039 N. Church St., $14,000, owner and contractor is Dan Vangasken, replace roof

2 Ford Drive, $885, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, 6 foot wood fence

1002 W. Harrison Ave., $5,230, owner is Brenda Browne, contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement

1661 N. Jasper St., $7,700, owner is Angie Templeton, contractor is C Baker Remodeling PLLC, install new metal roof

3210 E. Parkway Drive, $873,489, owner is ADM, contractor is Interior Specialty Construction, remodel interior of existing warehouse area for fish research lab

1450 E. Pershing Road, $1.00, owner and contractor is Ameren Illinois Company, change of use from grocery store to warehouse storage. No change of floor plan and no stacked storage. 

1464 Post Court, owner and contractor is Bryan Mikeworth, 55 inch aluminum fence

2231 W. Ridgeview Drive, $3,360, owner and contractor is SK Exteriors, 6 foot vinyl fence on side of house

 

