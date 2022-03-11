The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

894 W. Division St., $4,500, owner is Jerry Taylor, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

6 Fenton Drive, $11,500, owner is Anthony and Crystal Keller, contractor is AAA Window and Siding, roof replacement

1415 E. Garfield Ave., $24,290, owner is Carol Ann Gasaway, contractor is Promax Construction, repair front porch damaged from vehicle accident

4004 Irving Drive, $11,500 owner is Madonna Hoerr, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

312 N. Oakcrest Ave., $43,699, owner is Steve Bivens, contractor is D&O Contractors, Inc., tear off and install new

2490 W. Main St., $8,700, owner is Doug Nicholson, contractor is D& R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4904 E. Melwood Ave., $16,951, owner is Tom McGeorge, contractor is AAA Windows and Siding Inc., tear off and replace shingles

2350 S. Mount Zion Road, $4,449, owner is Old El Corona, contractor is Steve Williams, 4 foot fence

1550 E. Pershing Road, $50, owner and contractor is Burrito Truck, food truck concession

4206 N. Prospect Drive, $575, owner is Pinoy Asian Mart, contractor is S & S Signs Lighting Electrical, signage

820 N. Sunnyside Road, $7,200, owner is Sunnyside Church of Christ, contractor is D& R Roofing, Inc., flat roof over entry section only

Demolition

1566 N. Church St., $28,616, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of property and remove debris

239 N. East Ave., $21,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, Inc., demolition of Property

1345 E. Johns Ave., $9,799, owner is Joe Sutera, contractor is TC All Around Service, demolition of house

660 W. Macon St., $11,550, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of house

139 E. Marietta St., $58,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolish burnt building and remove debris

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0