The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
2176 N. Dennis Ave., $7,000, owner is William Bunch, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
2225 S. Franklin Street Road, $198,74, owner is Paul R. and Sabrina E. Eguia, contractor is Promax, roof replacement on house
1523 N. Maple Ave., $15,000, owner is Kristina Kingery, contractor is Rochelle Edwards, complete re-roof of house
134 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $20,000, owner is Kristen Swenson, contractor is Fulton Technologies, Wireless carrier collocation on existing cell tower.
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR