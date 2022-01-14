 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

2176 N. Dennis Ave., $7,000, owner is William Bunch, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2225 S. Franklin Street Road, $198,74, owner is Paul R. and Sabrina E. Eguia, contractor is Promax, roof replacement on house

1523 N. Maple Ave., $15,000, owner is  Kristina Kingery, contractor is Rochelle Edwards, complete re-roof of house

134 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $20,000, owner is Kristen Swenson, contractor is Fulton Technologies, Wireless carrier collocation on existing cell tower.

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

