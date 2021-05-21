The latest building permits for Macon County

Sign Permit

5285 E. Maryland St., $15,464, owner is HSHS Medical Group, contractor is Ace Sign Co., one wall sign

Pool Permit

3304 N. Fite Drive, $5,000, owner and contractor is Troy Bollinger, above ground pool

Demolition

1280 E. Logan St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Carol Lawton, demolition of garage

1700 W. Marietta St., $900, owner and contractor is Eleanor Loft, demolition of house and shed

722 W. Wood St, $97,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental, demolition of the property, all scrub brush to be removed from entire lot (4 story structure)

Forsyth Permits

29 Burnetta Drive, $2,000, owner is Brett Logan, contractor is Mike Gulyash, new deck