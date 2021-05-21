The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1950 Carl Court, $3,775, owner and contractor is Kathryn Rapson, 4 foot chain link fence
1561 N. College St., $3,000, owner and contractor is Veronica and Lavon Crenshaw, 6 foot wood fence
3581 E. Corman St., $260,000, owner is Sylyvia Baldwin, contractor is Sa Lewis Construction Company, new construction of house
1726 E. Decatur St., $1,000, owner and contractor is Sonya Benge, replacing shingles
1637 E. Division St., $500, owner and contractor is Virgil Workman, 4 foot chain link fence
4 Enlow Drive, $3,100, owner is Dave Stuchell, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, roof replacement
3304 N. Fite Drive, $5,000, owner and contractor is Troy Bollinger, 46-by-30 foot L shaped deck surrounding a 30-by-15 foot pool
953 Frank Drive, $4,236, owner and contractor is Kari Haines, 4 foot aluminum fence
58 Hillcrest Way, $10,500, owner is Michael and Elizabeth Christy, contractor is Promax, complete rebuild of deck on NE corner of house. Composite deck. Dimension of deck to be changed from 10-by-10 foot to 14-by-14 foot railing and solid underpinning
5 S. Hilltop Drive, $55,000, owner is Doug Gist, contractor is Soy City Construction, fire restoration. Rebuild portion of attached garage
246 Isabella Drive, $300, owner and contractor is Jodi Armer, 6 foot vinyl fence
3744 E. Lake Shore Drive, $2,000, owner and contractor is Elliel Martinez, 6 foot wood fence with metal poles
2055 E. Main St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Decatur Fence Co., 4 foot fence
54 N. Meadowlark Drive, $1,500, owner and contractor is Mary Jenkins, repair existing deck in back of house
2826 N. Monroe St., $44,900, owner is Northtown Development, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, new roof
27 Oak Ridge Drive, $10,870, owner is Jeff Peck, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc, roof replacement
368 Timber Place, owner and contractor is Kathryn and Tim Naron, $1,000, 4 foot black link fence
1561 N. Union St., $20,000, owner is Troy Fuller, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., new garage
863 N. 33rd St., owner and contractor is Sharon Bowles, 6 foot metal fence
Sign Permit
5285 E. Maryland St., $15,464, owner is HSHS Medical Group, contractor is Ace Sign Co., one wall sign
Pool Permit
3304 N. Fite Drive, $5,000, owner and contractor is Troy Bollinger, above ground pool
Demolition
1280 E. Logan St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Carol Lawton, demolition of garage
1700 W. Marietta St., $900, owner and contractor is Eleanor Loft, demolition of house and shed
722 W. Wood St, $97,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental, demolition of the property, all scrub brush to be removed from entire lot (4 story structure)
Forsyth Permits
29 Burnetta Drive, $2,000, owner is Brett Logan, contractor is Mike Gulyash, new deck
798 Christopher Drive, $700, owner and contractor is Suzanne Grayson-Moss, construct a pre-fabricated 8-by-16 foot vinyl utility shed in back yard
786 Gunnar Lane, $3,000, owner and contractor is James Miller, fence
816 W. Forsyth Pkwy, $14,000, owner is Jason Hetherington, contractor is Big Country Construction, remove old hot tub and install new hot tub
222 S. Smith St., $3,000, owner and contractor is Stacy Lowe, Deck between house and garage
773 Spyglass Blvd, $3,600, owner is Dan and Michelle Calloway, contractor is General Fence Co., Install black chain link fence around pool
746 Stevens Cree Blvd., $3,000, owner and contractor is Tim Harman, replace existing fence with new and add additional to corner of garage in back yard.
817 Stevens Creek Court, $6,000, owner and contractor is Patrick and Bobbi Clark, fence
414 Tyrone Drive, $5,000, owner is Mike and Karen Mandrell, contractor is General Fence Company, installing backyard fence
456 Tyrone Drive, $8,000, owner is David and Julie Smith, contractor is Bear Creek Landscaping, 10-by-20 foot shed on an existing basketball court concrete pad
547 Will Lane, $1,300, owner and contractor is Avtar Singh, 12-by-4 foot by 8-by-4 foot moving shed to be placed in backyard