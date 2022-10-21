The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

3240 S. Greenview Drive. $15,000, owner and contractor is Don Hendrian, 14-by-28 foot storage shed

3260 Vining Drive, $40,499, owner is Matthew Garland, contractor is CR Solar LLC, solar panel installation

105 South Shores Drive, $11,000, owner is Jackie Trimby, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

142 Nevada Drive, $6,080, owner is Sue Hedenberg, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1607 E. Winnetka Ave., $5400, owner is Wanda Killian, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

163 N. Water St., $43,000, owner is Macon County Development Group, LLC, contractor is Assured Applicators Construction, LLC, Tear off roof, install EPDM

204 N. Summit Ave., $15,000, owner is Daniel and Paulette Miller, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

4105 N. Doneta Ave., $8,500, owner is Robert and Lia Anderson, contractor is Promax Construction, replace backside and Southside of hip roof

2039 N. Monroe St., $2,100, owner and contractor is Stephanie Winningham, replace porch

3209 Fields Court, $20,000, owner and contractor is Leslie William Good, 28-by-35 foot garage detached on slab

3101 N. Water St., $25,000, owner is Hickory Point Bank , contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement

3340 E. Fulton Ave., $2,500, owner and contractor is Tad and Trey Williams, construct 12-by-16 foot deck on rear of house

116 Isabella Drive, $25,677, owner is Christopher Gebben, contractor is Makayla Boston/ ADT Solar Rep., solar panel installation

3817 N. MacArthur Road, $47,400, owner is Scott McCurry, contractor is Makayla Boston/ ADT Solar Rep., solar panel installation

439 S. Maffit St., $98,652, owner is CILBA, contractor is D&O Contractors, Inc., windows

723 W. Harper Ave., $500 owner and contractor is Jeremy Spears, replacement of the concrete front porch pad with traditional wood framing

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.