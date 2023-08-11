Projects in Decatur
2709 Mill River Place, $9,725, owner is Kenneth Odell, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement
3132 E. Redlich Drive, $7,590, owner is Virginia Smith, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement
10 Montgomery Place, $20,840, owner is Joe Kim, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement
903 W. Karen Drive, $13,025, owner is Tobias Welch, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement
15 5th Drive, $4,565, owner is Tammy Henderson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement
3230 Susan Drive, $14,615, owner is Bob Clements, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement
5 Medial Drive, $6,530, owner is Larry Knowles, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement
1945 W. Division St., $8,900, owner is Leonard Granger, contractor is Perfect Choice Exteriors, replace shingles
638 S. Dennis Ave., $6,600, owner is Nicole Oglesby, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., shingle roof replacement
165 S. Dennis Ave., $7,900, owner is Nate Widelitz, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
49 E. Veronica Vista St., $5,700, owner is Choice Properties - Wilderhaven MHC, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
2441 Longwood Drive, $9,235, owner is Brendan Greenewalsh, contractor is Sunrun/ Kayla Mills, solar panels on rooftop
2640 S. Franklin Street Road, $17,000, owner and contractor is David Raney, cedar fence
1026 E. Riverside Ave., $6,000, owner is Helen Anderson, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1800 E. Lake Shore Drive, $366,808, owner is Ryan Bolerjack, contractor is Christy-Foltz, Inc., construction
448 Park Lane Court, $29,000, owner is Steven Brady, contractor is Route 66 Solar, roof mount solar array
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.