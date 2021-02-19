 Skip to main content
The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

74 N. Country Club Road, $10,200, owner and contractor is Steven Chabak, 14-by-20 foot shed (portable) placed on crushed gravel pad in back yard of address. No utilities and assembly by Bear Creek Yard Creations.

2895 S. Franklin Street Road, $500, owner and contractor is Bilal Fiad, 2 emergency lights.

3027 S. Kingsley Drive, $27,000, owner and contractor is Christopher Moore, new 40-by-30 foot pole barn garage. Improved surface driveway when weather permits, existing shed to be removed.

7 Northeast Carroll Drive, 43,400, owner and contractor is Israel Foster Jr., shed.

5555 E. Thrush Ave., $27,000, owner is James Gentry, contractor is Coach House, construct New Accessory building.

500 S. 27th St., $93,556, owner is GT Church, contractor is Building Systems of Illinois, install new stage.

 

