The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
74 N. Country Club Road, $10,200, owner and contractor is Steven Chabak, 14-by-20 foot shed (portable) placed on crushed gravel pad in back yard of address. No utilities and assembly by Bear Creek Yard Creations.
2895 S. Franklin Street Road, $500, owner and contractor is Bilal Fiad, 2 emergency lights.
3027 S. Kingsley Drive, $27,000, owner and contractor is Christopher Moore, new 40-by-30 foot pole barn garage. Improved surface driveway when weather permits, existing shed to be removed.
7 Northeast Carroll Drive, 43,400, owner and contractor is Israel Foster Jr., shed.
5555 E. Thrush Ave., $27,000, owner is James Gentry, contractor is Coach House, construct New Accessory building.
500 S. 27th St., $93,556, owner is GT Church, contractor is Building Systems of Illinois, install new stage.