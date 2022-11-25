The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1675 N. 27th Ave., $8,000, owner is Charles and Kaitlin Wright, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
100 Bay Shore Drive, $6,269, owner is Keith and Ellen Storck, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
802 W. Division St., $8,477, owner is Decatur Areas Habitat for Humanity, contractor is David Mattingly, re-shingle roof
965 N. University Ave., $27,500, owner is Antonia Dear, contractor is AAA Window and Siding Inc., re-shingle roof
961 E. Cleveland Ave., $6,000,. owner is Troy Fuller, contractor is HDZ Roofing, Co., roof replacement
265 E. Ash Ave., $347,675, owner is Jay Shoppe, contractor is Sentry Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
610 S. Siegel St., $13,800, owner is Tom Cramer, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1171 Sugar Pine Court, $11,000, owner is Cindy Sloan, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
2301 N. 22nd St., $251,000, owner is ADM, contractor is Austin Industrial, construct pre-engineered Fabric Tent for storage
1155 W. Hickory Point Road, $70,361, owner is Jerrold Stocks, contractor is ADT Solar, solar panels
1447 W. Wood St., $2,523, owner is Ruth Werner, contractor is Promax Construction, replace front porch roof
15 S. Country Club Road, $9,160, owner is Tony Jackson, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement
Demolitions
441 S. Maffit St., $15,700, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, Inc., demolition of structure
***
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.