Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

Northeast Community Fund distributes hundreds of food boxes and with the rising costs of groceries, especially meat, needs more donations.

Projects in Decatur

1675 N. 27th Ave., $8,000, owner is Charles and Kaitlin Wright, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

100 Bay Shore Drive, $6,269, owner is Keith and Ellen Storck, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

802 W. Division St., $8,477, owner is Decatur Areas Habitat for Humanity, contractor is David Mattingly, re-shingle roof

965 N. University Ave., $27,500, owner is Antonia Dear, contractor is AAA Window and Siding Inc., re-shingle roof

961 E. Cleveland Ave., $6,000,. owner is Troy Fuller, contractor is HDZ Roofing, Co., roof replacement

Take 5 Construction

It's dirt now, but the next few months will bring a new Take 5 Oil Change and 7 Brew Coffee Shop to South Mount Zion Road in Decatur. A second oil change shop is also under construction near Pershing Road and Water Street, with planning for a second coffee shop in the works.

265 E. Ash Ave., $347,675, owner is Jay Shoppe, contractor is Sentry Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

610 S. Siegel St., $13,800, owner is Tom Cramer, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1171 Sugar Pine Court, $11,000, owner is Cindy Sloan, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2301 N. 22nd St., $251,000, owner is ADM, contractor is Austin Industrial, construct pre-engineered Fabric Tent for storage

1155 W. Hickory Point Road, $70,361, owner is Jerrold Stocks, contractor is ADT Solar, solar panels

1447 W. Wood St., $2,523, owner is Ruth Werner, contractor is Promax Construction, replace front porch roof

15 S. Country Club Road, $9,160, owner is Tony Jackson, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement

Demolitions

441 S. Maffit St., $15,700, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, Inc., demolition of structure

 

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

