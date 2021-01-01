The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
3464 N. Christine Drive, $2,500 owner and contractor is James Beams, roof replacement
1745 E. Eldorado St., $8,000, owner and contractor is JD 47 Inc., remodel bathroom as per ADA
855 N. Fairview Ave., $2,959,000, owner is Decatur Fire Station No. 3, contractor is Henson Robinson Company. Decatur Fire Station No. 3 and associated site improvements
2629 E. Main St., $2,620, owner is Askari Powers, contractor is David Mattingly, tear off and replace roof north side only
5289 E. Maryland St., $10,000, owner is B&R Development, contractor is Romano Company, finish interior siding of shell
1099 W. Rotary Way, $531,000, owner is Public Safety Properties Foundation, contractor is Romano Company, foundation only