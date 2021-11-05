The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

1818 Airport Plaza Drive, owner is Kroger Limited Partnership I, contractor is Super Sign Service, signage

31 S. Business US Route 51, $3,800,000, owner and contractor is Romano Limited, construct new 16,000 square foot pre-engineered office building

1818 E. Cantrell St., $4,300, owner is Robert Binder, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1601 W. Dunwood Lane, $85,000, owner is Barb Rhodes, contractor is KLH Construction, room addition to home and porch to front of home

3109 E. Fitzgerald Road, $4,200, owner and contractor is Kyle Karsten, 4 foot chain link fence

1139 W. Forest Ave., $5,000, owner and contractor is Deborah Clark-Outlaw, 12-by-24 foot accessory structure

330 W. Garfield Ave, $2,500, owner and contractor is Justin Phillips. roof replacement

1240 E. Lake Shore Drive, $1,300, owner and contractor is Zach Williams, 4 foot chain link fence

540 W. Lourdes Place, $400,000, owner is Moonlight Development Group LLC, contractor is Ryan Glosser, new construction of 2 unit condo at 550/540 at Villa

558 W. Macon St., $300, owner and contractor is David Williams, roof replacement

2930 S. Olympia Drive, $75,000, owner is Jacqueline Matuscak, contractor is Zach Luka, remodel kitchen and bathroom

3162 E. Redlich Drive, $6,699, owner and contractor is Gary and Jill Morse, 6 foot vinyl fence

1866 Rock Drive, $950, owner and contractor is Thomas Treadway, deck attached to house approximately door level

2050 W. Rock Spring Road, $6,000, owner is Mike Van Natta, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

5621 E. Timberlake Drive, $12,500, owner is Rhonda Purcell, contractor is Trent Schaffer, 20-by-16 foot pressure treated Deck

1415 E. Willard Ave., $3,800, owner and contractor is Genevieve Young, roof replacement

134 White Pines Circle, $5,825, owner is Matt Helfer, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

190 N. 33rd St., $9,700, owner is Randy Garner, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1865 S. 33rd St., $5,299, owner is Shane Cole, contractor is A-1 Fence, 4 foot chain link fence

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

