The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

3867 N. East Court Drive, $215,10, owner is George Paceley, contractor is AAA siding Windows and Roofing, roof replacement

1715 N. Foster Ave., $10,000, owner is Darius Box, contractor is Promax, roof replacement

17 Greenridge Drive, $1,875, owner and contractor is Teresa Hunt. vinyl fence

9 Knollwood Drive, $325,000, owner is Jamie and Jami Martin, contractor is TrueCraft Remodelers (Scott Koester), detached 4 car garage with loft for storage

1573 W. Macon St., $29,926, owner is David Eyron, contractor is AAA siding Windows and Roofing, roof replacement

3993 E. Mueller Ave, $250,000, owner and contractor is Romano Company, Shurco Building Addition, foundation shell only

Recommended for you…

985 ½ E. North St., $1,000, owner is Creehannah Johnson, contractor is ICD/Rick Wright

518 W. Prairie Ave, $1,000, owner and contractor is Charlotte Hanks, new bathroom

3021 Saint Andrews Drive, $165,74, owner is Bobbi Claypool, contractor is David Mattingly, tear off and re-shingle

303 . Summit Ave., $9,300, owner is Doug Floyd, contractor is Promax, roof replacement

3070 N. Water St., $11,700, owner is RSSJPMBB2014-C-2S-ILBVO, LLC, contractor is Super Sign Service, signage

4124 N. Woodlawn Ave., $3,571, owner and contractor is Mary Roe, vinyl fence

1105 E. Whitmer St., $8.000, owner is Evelyn Hood, contractor is Promax, roof replacement

945 S. 21st St., $105,00, owner is Thomas Ness, contractor is Promax, roof replacement

3000 N. 27th St., $50,000, owner is Caterpillar, contractor is Jamie Black, high chain link fence topped with barb wire angled inward, fence to be covered with black privacy mesh

Demolition

349 N. Edward St., $19,000, owner is Ron and Janet Brownfield, contractor is Hutchens Bulldozing, demolish house, haul away debris to landfill, level yard seed and till

530 E. Marietta St., $10,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, Inc., demolition of property

874 W. Packard St., $12,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, Inc., demolition of property

1128 N. Van Dyke St., $12,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, Inc., demolition of property

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0