Projects in Decatur

3975 Bayview Drive, $9,615, owner is Jon Lents, contractor is Kendall Construction, Inc., roof replacement

1739 E. Olive St., $5,000, owner is Solid Rock Holdings, LLC, contractor is HDZ Roofing, Co., roof replacement

1240 E. Logan St., $6,000, owner is FamilyLease, contractor is HDZ Roofing, Co., partial roof replacement

936 E. Prairie Ave., $18,000, owner is Leatha Cooper, contractor is HDZ Roofing, Co., roof replacement

3247 E. Greenlake Court, $9,800, owner is Michael Liposky, contractor is HDZ Roofing, Co., roof replacement

3281 W. Sullivan Court, $4,500, owner is Michael Oleson, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1671 Home Park Ave., $8,600, owner is Susan Wu, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2135 N. Summit Ave., $10,750, owner is Cammy Swaim, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3845 E. Park Lane, $7,900, owner is Chuck Woodard, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2940 S. Forest Crest Road,, $11,500, owner is Tom Rice, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

53 Ohio Drive, $5,900, owner is Darlene McIntyre, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2004 E. Moore St., $7,400, owner is Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

950 Frank Drive, $11,000, owner is Brenday Morrison, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2708 S. Deerpath Park Drive, $15,722, owner is Daniel Muir, contractor is Freedom Forever, rooftop panels

901 W. Eldorado St., $9,000, owner and contractor is Mortasem, 80 foot wide chain link with slates for screening with a sliding door

3822 N. Warren St., $16,936, owner is Clinton Taylor, contractor is Perfect Choice Exteriors, LLC, replace shingles

1744 E. Cantrell St., $63,010, owner is Tia Stanley, contractor is Precision Pro, new porch stairs and replacing basement stairs

1184 E. Division St., $1,000, owner and contractor is Cherri Johnson, new shingles

3959 N. Cowgill Ave., $8,045, owner and contractor is Ray and Sheri Redding, 12-by-36 lean to

3172 E. Redlich Drive, $3,000, owner and contractor is William Beaulier, deck and ramp

3172 E. Redlich Drive, $2,000, owner and contractor is William Beaulier, 3 rail wood covered metal wire fence with posts

615 W. Harper Ave., $1,000, owner is Jason Anderson, contractor is Fix It Ford, removal of small garage

43 Ridgedale Drive, owner and contractor is Jorge Velazquez, wood fence

2262 Woddbine Drive, $3,978, owner and contractor is Jenifer Hansen, chain link fence

1240 W. Semor Drive, $9,750, owner is Terri Conyers, contractor is David Mattingly, shingles replacement

1605 E. Barrington Ave., $6,300, owner is Debra VerHeecke, contractor is Highpoint Fencing, LLC, 210 feet of privacy fencing

4082 N. MacArthur Road, $4,990, owner is Brian Kalata, contractor is Highpoint Fencing, LLC, galvanized chain link fence

3206 S. Pinehurst Drive, $9,490, owner is Tom Leach, contractor is Highpoint Fencing, LLC, vinyl privacy fence

4105 E. Washburn St., $5,330, owner is Miriam Obryan, contractor is Highpoint Fencing, LLC, vinyl privacy fence

3825 E. Cerro Gordo St., $3,000, owner and contractor is Jerry Barbieri, roof repair, new windows, front deck with steps

350 E. Mueller Court, $19,355, owner is Judith Rose, contractor is Chris Wright, solar panels

1444 Post Court, $50,000, owner is Doug and Julie Wolfe , contractor is Brinkoetter-Doolin Construction & Remodeling, LLC, kitchen remodel

3672 N. MacArthur Road, $49,999, owner is Trenny Rhodes, contractor is Kourtney Knoch, solar panels

1835 E. Eldorado St., $20,000, owner is Gary Birschbach, contractor is Cornbelt Signs DBA New Era Signs, signage

350 E. Mueller Court, $19,355, owner is Judith Rose, contractor is Preston Fewkes, solar panels

Forsyth

703 Gunner Lane, $58,000, owner is Ken and Jennifer Elsey, contractor is JJ Swartz, Co, remodel of home

760 Spyglass Court, $5,000, owner and contractor is Jagran Pawan, fence

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.