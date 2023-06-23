Projects in Decatur
2063 N. Charles St., $7,000, owner is Marla Drexler, contractor is HDZ Roofing, Co., roof replacement
1645 W. Olive St., $5,000, owner and contractor is Tommy Burkey, remodel house to bring it back up to code
601 S. Monroe St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Dominic Green, fence in backyard
2975 E. Wallace Ave., $6,850, owner is Michael Burns, contractor is Promax Construction, replace house roof
1685 S. Baltimore Ave., $10,000, owner is Circle K, contractor is Conveying Convenience, Inc., replace store front door that was damaged when hit by car
22 Phillips Drive, $28,500, owner is Brandon Floyd, contractor is Promax Construction, new front porch gable roof
1621 W. Center St., $10,500, owner is Gerald and Laura Marietta, contractor is Promax Construction, roof shingle over, only
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.