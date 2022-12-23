 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

3714 N. Meadowlark Drive, $4,000, owner is James Estes, contractor is Travis Adams, 10-by-18 foot Carport

2890 E. Division St., $5,100, owner is Edgar W. Challans, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

2044 E. Prairie Ave., $7,800, owner is David Cundiff, contractor is Sun Solar, LLC, solar panels

2485 W. Ash Ave., $11,655, owner is Richard and Barbara Forbes, contractor is Sun Solar, LLC, solar panels

2255 W. Frontier Road, $77,812, owner is Andra Johnson, contractor is ADT Solar, LLC. solar panels

2508 E. Prairie Ave., $8,000, owner and contractor is Traci Cunningham, 12-by-32 foot prebuilt shed moved onto property

1725 E. Hinsdale Ave., $3,000, owner is Jane Martin, contractor is Angie French, replace chain link fence

3356 E. Leafdale Ave., $38,629, owner is Brandon Young, contractor is Dallas Henderson, solar panels

3041 Saint Andrews Drive, $180,000, owner is Robert Brady, contractor is KLH Homes, general remodel to kitchen, living room, and 3 baths

3936 E. Marietta St., $13,700, owner and contractor is Sherry Bang, 16-by-24 foot shed

Demolition

4187 N. Cowgill Ave., $10,000, owner is Duane and Dawn Gibbons, demolition of house

2533 E. Geddes Ave., $1,999, owner and contractor is Gary Osborne, tearing down a house

 ***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

