The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

1130 N. College St., $1,000, owner and contractor is James Austin, repair termite damage

3284 E. Division St., $47,453, owner is Raymond Billgren, contractor is Marc Jones, installation of roof mounted solar photovoltaic

333 S. Main St., $135,000, owner is Greenwood Manor, contractor is Clayton Stinson. re-roof Apartment Complex

1270 N. Main St., $25,500, owner is Mike Qattoum, contractor is Kendall Construction, Inc., roofing

4345 Oak Drive, $1,500, owner and contractor is Samantha Gilman, replace window headers, frame walls, add sheet on outside and siding

465 N. 35th St., $4,000, owner and contractor is Demetrious Karonis, new deck and shingles

Demolition

412 E. Division St., $12,000, owner and contractor is Gragory Bradnax, demolition of house

124 N. Glendale Ave., $8,000, owner is Decatur Park District, contractor is Decatur Airport, demolition of house, garage, out building and detached garage

5115 E. North Fork Road, $4,000, owner is Decatur Park District, contractor is Decatur Airport, demolition of garage

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

