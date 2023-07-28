Projects in Decatur

794 E. Wood St., $149,018, owner is Nafa Real Estate, LLC, contractor is King Builders and Services, Inc.

770 E. Eldorado St., $25,000, owner and contractor is IMCO Utility Supply, 6 foot fence on a commercial property

40 Grays Lane, $8,500, owner and contractor is Timothy Eller, 12-by-20 foot accessory Shed

5 2nd South Shores Ave., $8,500, owner is Trevor Sloan, contractor is Marcus Mumm, solar panels on roof

1033 W. Macon St., $6,500, owner is Nakeya Thompson, contractor is Gregory Beer, 6 foot premium treated wood privacy fence

4809 E. Beacon Drive, $37,410, owner is William Wood, contractor is Bruce Wood, roof mounted PV System with 41 panels

1536 W. Waggoner St., $8,000, owner and contractor is Kelly Holmes, remove and replace porch columns, roof and gutters

160 N. Hilton St., $9,000, owner is Joe Jarvis, contractor is Jarhead Construction, reroof, one layer

17 Medial Drive, $18,000, owner is Robert Lane, contractor is Brandt and Son Construction, repair rafters, ceiling joist, shingles from tree damage

3237 E. Leafdale Ave., $8,700, owner is Larry Gibson, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

126 W. North St., $11,600, owner is Karl Meurlot, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement

3110 Colorado Drive, $7,600, owner is Tony Piraino, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

840 N. Dunham St., $179,950, owner is Sandra Watts, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

620 E. Riverside Ave., $179,950, owner is Decatur Park District, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, shingles replacement

206 N. Taylor Ave., $12,100, owner is Scott Bundy, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3215 E. Lost Bridge Road, $10,000, owner is Greg Cramer, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.