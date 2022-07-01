The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

2550 E. Brooks Drive, $11,385, owner is Larry Cox and Rhoda Parsons. contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc, roofing

2592 Burgener Drive, $10,000, owner is Dan Boomer, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof, repair tree damage

730 Country Manor Drive, $12,100, owner is Lorraine Markillie, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1486 E. Dickenson Ave., $8,8015, owner is Londale and Matilda Beasley, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof on main house

135 W. Dover Drive, $7,500, owner is Kent and Dorell Hawley, contractor is Charlie Smith, new deck in the back of the house

106 Greenridge Drive, $5,000, owner and contractor is Jaye F. Wordell, installation of prefabricated shed, on levelled bed of rock

2659 N. Monroe St., $10,00, owner and contractor is Clayton Hastings. 20-by-20 addition to the NW corner of home

1150 N. Oakland Ave, $5,000, owner and contractor is Carzell Robertson, laying metal roofing

1475 W. Ravina Park Road, $5,500, owner is Lindell Roundtree, contractor is Michael Minor, build a 16-by-22 foot back deck

4402 E. Rosewood Road, $11,000, owner si Gloria Williams, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

640 E. Stella Drive, $738, owner and contractor is Samantha Watkins, chain link fence to run between corner of house and connect wooden fence at the back of the yard

2710 N. Water St., $90,000, owner is St. Teresa High School, contractor is Retaining Wall Solutions, Inc., retaining walls at the Track and Football Athletic Improvements project

545 E. William St., $60,000, owner and contractor is Anthony Brent, remodel for Craft Distillery

2392 E. Wood St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Chanae Williams, roof replacement

317 S. Woodale Ave., owner is Jim and Gayle Horde, contractor is Ethan Funkhouser, detached garage

Demolition

2287 N. 40th St., $6,000, owner is Shur-CO of Illinois, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of steel building, all concrete slab, foundations and driveway

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

