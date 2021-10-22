The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

910 S. Airport Road, #3,521,031, owner is Dallas Finley, contractor is Christy-Foltz, construct a new Snow Removal equipment and Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Building located at Decatur Airport

3122 N. Brettwood Circle, $103,000, owner and contractor is Interior Specialty Construct, interior remodel for Salon

2393 Carriage Lane, $2,000, owner and contractor is Harry Pridemore, portable potting shed

924 E. Eldorado St., $100,000, owner is Mark Allen, contractor is Illiana Steel Erectors Inc., roof replacement, changing to metal roof

2667 Forrest Green Drive, $14,725, owner is Deb Widenhofer, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

3404 E. Fulton Ave., $999, owner and contractor is Geoffery Montgomery, 6 foot wood fence

14 Greenridge Drive, $8,667, owner and contractor is Henry Porter, 12-bt-16 foot storage building

15 Grays Lane, $7,500, owner and contractor is Toyisha Nelson, roof replacement

46 Kaydon Drive, $4,550, owner is Jeremy Blankenship, contractor is C Baker Remodeling PLLC, remove shingles and install metal roof

1448 E. Logan St., $3,600, owner is Upgrade Construction, contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement

855 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $7,270, owner is Minnie Hunter, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3630 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $4,800, owner is Gary Yunker, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1462 W. Masters Lane, $10,130, owner is Chuck Shonkwiler, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

497 N. Moffet Ave., $1,110, owner is Crystal Wheeler, contractor is Darrell Reynolds, add 2 post to secure new steps

2350 S. Mount Zion Road, $80,000, owner and contractor is Stl Outdoor Living Solutions, patio cover over restaurant patio

5 Northern Drive, $9,200, owner is Jack Morse, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2201 W. Packard St., $26,838, owner is Debbie Smith, contractor is AAA Window and Siding Inc., roof replacement

3205 E. Parkway Drive, $42,890, owner is ADM, contractor is AMCO Fence, 6 foot black chain link fence plus 3 strands of barb wire

1698 E. Pershing Road, $87,892, owner and contractor is Interior Specialty Construct, upgrade the entry and façade

2655 E. Prairie Ave., $6,574, owner is Ray Redding St., contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1390 N. Rock Springs Road, $9,900, owners is James Meece, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1429 N. Walnut Grove Ave., $2,000, owner is Kent Kirby, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., 22-by-28 detached garage

1990 N. Water St., $7,000, owner and contractor is New Beginning Contractors, tear out interior non support walls in building

1990 N. Water St., $8,500, owner and contractor is Leshawn Young, roof replacement

203 S. Woodale Ave., $9,195, owner is Richard Virgin, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

441 Woodside Trail, $19,850, owner is Tim Rohl, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

150 S. Wycles Road, $22,890, owner is Akorn Pharmaceutical, contractor is AMCO Fence, fence

2729 N. 22nd St., 413,500, 9owner is Burcham Properties LLC, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1011 N. 34th St., $1,000, owner and contractor is Tom Clifton, 6 foot wood fence

Demolition

4134 N. Cowgill Ave., $3,500, owner and contractor is Joseph Walston, house removal30-by24 foot foundation with crawl space

3010 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Road, $35,000, owner is Gary Haines, contractor is Steve's Trucking Inc., demolish, remove debris, backfill, level lot and seed

1429 N. Walnut Grove Ave., $2,000, owner is Kent Kirby, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., demo garage and floor

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

