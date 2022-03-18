The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1190 W. Forest Ave., $1,740, owner is Aaron Taylor, contractor is Promax Construction, front porch roof
1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, $0, owner and contractor is Julia Leatherwood, self-sufficient food truck/mobile unit to be used at events
996 W. Harrison Ave., $65,633, owner is Todd Newell, contractor is Brian Eades, remove existing duro-last roof and install new
161 High Tide Drive, $41,210, owner is Anita Mason, contractor is Wiegand Contracting, Inc., 592 square foot deck
4302 Leslie Lane, $12,000, owner is Salvation Army, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof house and shed
1435 E. Logan St., $21,000, owner and contractor is Benny England, garage
1132 Mary Lane, $6,600, owner is Dave Somers, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1452 E. Olive St., $6,400, owner is Szonimie Daniels, contractor is Raps Home Improvement, roof replacement
429 E. Peoria Ave., $4,000, owner and contractor is Terry White Jr., chain link fence
4206 N. Prospect Drive, $575, owner is Pinoy Asian Mart, contractor is S & S Signs Lighting Electrical, signage
1469 W. Riverview Ave., $4,800, owner is Harold Murphy, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., replace flat roof only
2683 N. Water St., $15,000, owner is Katherine Miller, contractor is King Lar Roofing, Inc., roof repair from leaks and wind/storm damage
1546 E. Willard Ave., $2,300, owner is Carl McHown, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., garage roof replacement
1047 S. 44th St., $3,200, owner is Jerry Weaver, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., back flat porch roof replacement
Demolition
1187 W. Green St., $11,900, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of a single family home
1260 E. Hickory St., $9,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of a single family home
625 W. Macon St., $12,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of a single family home
1768 E. Main St., $32,800, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, Inc., demolition of property
1861 E. Main St., 412,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor Parkland Environmental Group, Inc., demolition of property
1442 N. Union St., $7,000, owner is Richard Green, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of a single family home
Projects in Forsyth
841 Fairway Drive, $5,000, owner is Jill Applebee, contractor is General Fence, fence
818 Gunner Lane, $7,360, owner is Mark Dereak, contractor is Cedar Creations, Trent Schaffer, 6 foot vinyl privacy fence
913 Stevens Creek Circle, $600, owner and contractor is James Eagler, adding a carport to the right side of the house on an existing driveway slab.
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR