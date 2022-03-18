The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

1190 W. Forest Ave., $1,740, owner is Aaron Taylor, contractor is Promax Construction, front porch roof

1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, $0, owner and contractor is Julia Leatherwood, self-sufficient food truck/mobile unit to be used at events

996 W. Harrison Ave., $65,633, owner is Todd Newell, contractor is Brian Eades, remove existing duro-last roof and install new

161 High Tide Drive, $41,210, owner is Anita Mason, contractor is Wiegand Contracting, Inc., 592 square foot deck

4302 Leslie Lane, $12,000, owner is Salvation Army, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof house and shed

1435 E. Logan St., $21,000, owner and contractor is Benny England, garage

1132 Mary Lane, $6,600, owner is Dave Somers, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1452 E. Olive St., $6,400, owner is Szonimie Daniels, contractor is Raps Home Improvement, roof replacement

429 E. Peoria Ave., $4,000, owner and contractor is Terry White Jr., chain link fence

4206 N. Prospect Drive, $575, owner is Pinoy Asian Mart, contractor is S & S Signs Lighting Electrical, signage

1469 W. Riverview Ave., $4,800, owner is Harold Murphy, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., replace flat roof only

2683 N. Water St., $15,000, owner is Katherine Miller, contractor is King Lar Roofing, Inc., roof repair from leaks and wind/storm damage

1546 E. Willard Ave., $2,300, owner is Carl McHown, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., garage roof replacement

1047 S. 44th St., $3,200, owner is Jerry Weaver, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., back flat porch roof replacement

Demolition

1187 W. Green St., $11,900, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of a single family home

1260 E. Hickory St., $9,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of a single family home

625 W. Macon St., $12,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of a single family home

1768 E. Main St., $32,800, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, Inc., demolition of property

1861 E. Main St., 412,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor Parkland Environmental Group, Inc., demolition of property

1442 N. Union St., $7,000, owner is Richard Green, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of a single family home

Projects in Forsyth

841 Fairway Drive, $5,000, owner is Jill Applebee, contractor is General Fence, fence

818 Gunner Lane, $7,360, owner is Mark Dereak, contractor is Cedar Creations, Trent Schaffer, 6 foot vinyl privacy fence

913 Stevens Creek Circle, $600, owner and contractor is James Eagler, adding a carport to the right side of the house on an existing driveway slab.

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

