The latest building permits for Macon County
0 comments
editor's pick
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Projects

867 N. Church St., $3,500, owner and contractor is Dean Scharnett, 4-foot chain link fence

48 Enlow Drive, $9,600, owner is Stephen and CC Steinkamp, contractor is Promax Construction, house and garage roof

3415 S. Greenview Drive, $1,400, owner and contractor is Gary McMillin, 6-foot wood fence

350 S. Main St., $391,855, owner and contractor is Ameren Illinois, interior renovation

370 S. Main St., $1,800,000, owner and contractor is Ameren Illinois, replacement of 6 AHUs, mechanical and electrical upgrades, exterior louver replacement

566 N. Moffet Ave., $3,600, owner is Swartz Properties, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1153 E. Moore, $8,700, owner is Patricia Perry, contractor is Crook Construction, roof replacement

4165 N. Water St., $5,500, owner and contractor is Maxedon Landscaping, 6-foot fence wood for Chipotle

2739 E. Wallace Ave., $3,200, owner is Lisa Ishee, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1133 Wedgewood Court, $12,000, owner and contractor is Christopher Green, interior renovation

122 N. Wyckles Road, $20,000, owner and contractor is Joan and King Mattie Dale, complete gut rest of home

Demolitions 

1745 N. Illinois St., owner and contractor is Decatur Foundry, steel structure.

21 Lake Grove Club, owner is Bob Tilton, contractor is JRH Services LLC, house and carport.

Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records

 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What You Can Do If You’re One of the 30-35 Million Americans Who Hasn’t Gotten Their Stimulus Check Yet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News