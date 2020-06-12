The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects
867 N. Church St., $3,500, owner and contractor is Dean Scharnett, 4-foot chain link fence
48 Enlow Drive, $9,600, owner is Stephen and CC Steinkamp, contractor is Promax Construction, house and garage roof
3415 S. Greenview Drive, $1,400, owner and contractor is Gary McMillin, 6-foot wood fence
350 S. Main St., $391,855, owner and contractor is Ameren Illinois, interior renovation
370 S. Main St., $1,800,000, owner and contractor is Ameren Illinois, replacement of 6 AHUs, mechanical and electrical upgrades, exterior louver replacement
566 N. Moffet Ave., $3,600, owner is Swartz Properties, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1153 E. Moore, $8,700, owner is Patricia Perry, contractor is Crook Construction, roof replacement
4165 N. Water St., $5,500, owner and contractor is Maxedon Landscaping, 6-foot fence wood for Chipotle
2739 E. Wallace Ave., $3,200, owner is Lisa Ishee, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1133 Wedgewood Court, $12,000, owner and contractor is Christopher Green, interior renovation
122 N. Wyckles Road, $20,000, owner and contractor is Joan and King Mattie Dale, complete gut rest of home
Demolitions
1745 N. Illinois St., owner and contractor is Decatur Foundry, steel structure.
21 Lake Grove Club, owner is Bob Tilton, contractor is JRH Services LLC, house and carport.
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records
