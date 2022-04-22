The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

3730 N. Betzer Ave., $35,000, owner and contractor is Ariel Stouder o.b.o. Dish Wireless, telecommunications equipment installation on existing tower

17 Greenridge Drive, $1,200 owner and contractor is Teresa Hunt, vinyl fence

120 Harvard Square, $5,000, owner is The Choice Group, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

28 Homewood Fishing Club, $9,800, owner is Bill Russel, contractor is Del Beiler, new roof

2195 W. Macon St., $9,300, owner is Myra Sepich, contractor is Topline General Construction, roof and shed replacement

141 W. Main St., $5,00, owner is Macon County Development, contractor is Promax Construction, replace rear section roof on building

68 Maple Court, $3,980, owner is Jeannie Benedict, contractor is Muelhebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

935 W. Marietta St., $6,200, owner is Smallplex Investments, Inc., contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4653 N. Nicklaus Court, $9,395, owner is Christ Cutler, contractor is contractor is Muelhebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

4684 N. Nicklaus Court, $7,865, owner is Dan Watkins, contractor is Muelhebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

450 Park Lane Court, $11,300, owner is Bryce Thiele, contractor is Matthew Morgan, replacing deck

1865 E. Prairie Ave., $5,000, owner is Bryan Hicks, contractor is JDZ Roofing CO., replacement of roofing system

2312 Ramsey Drive, $8,390, owner is Chris McAfee, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

268 Southmoreland Place, $95,000, owner and contractor is Decatur YMCA, new pavilion for camp

2238 N. Water St., $4,570, owner is Rosemary Leake, contractor is Muelhebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

4175 N. Water St., $440,000, owner is James Construction, contractor is Brandon Orth, foundation only. Construction of Shell and White Box work for upcoming mattress firm

1434 E. Whitmer St., $3,200, owner and contractor is Larry Atwood, repair block wall

3737 E. US Route 36, $174,603, owner and contractor is Tick Tock Energy, Inc., installation of a roof mounted solar array

1625 S. 44th St., $7,400, owner is Jim Wilderman, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

Demolition

305 W. Macon St., $28,616, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of building, removal of debris, and backfill

1087 E. North St., $25,910, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., Filter rows to City code plus all scrub brush removed

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

