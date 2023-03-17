Projects in Decatur

1726 S. 33rd St., $10,000, owner is Wade and Gwen Roberts, contractor is General Fence Company, replacement of chain link fence with vinyl fence in backyard

1335 N. 21st St., $27,800, owner is Leo Wilson, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

982 E. Eldorado St., $7,927, owner Bradford Supply Company, contractor is Ace Sign Company, signage

1733 E. Olive St., $2,500, owner is Justin Phillips, contractor is HDZ Roofing Company, roof replacement

1640 N. Woodford St., $25,000, owner is Rita Renee Reed, contractor is Jesse Heating and Air Conditioning, total gut out and remodel of home, new fence and one closed front porch

1680 E. Hubbard Ave., $6,500, owner is TForce Freight, contractor is Brendsen Signs Resale Graphics, signage

1909 Shore Oak Drive, 452,884, owner is Anthony Frank, contractor is Marcus Mumm, solar panels on roof

233 N. Main St., $20,000, owner is Douglas Haws, contractor is Kendall Construction Inc., new EPDM roof system

2801 N. Monroe St., $80,000, owner is Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement on main building and garage

275 E. Pershing Road, $6,600, owner is Club Car Wash Pershing LLC, contractor is Bill Yount Signs & Electric Inc., signage

26 South Drive, $9,775, owner is Terri Brown, contractor is J&M Roofing, roof replacement

39 Dellwood Court, $4,650, owner is Greg Allison, contractor is J Cox Construction, deck for swimming pool and floating deck

2016 S. Mount Zion Road, $50,000, owner is County Plaza LLC, contractor is Corn Belt Signs DBA New Era Signs II, signage

3023 N. Water St., $50,000, owner is 3023 N. Water St. LLC, contractor is Corn Belt Signs DBA New Era Signs II, signage

2004 S. Mount Zion Road, $50,000, owner is County Line Plaza, LLC, contractor is Corn Belt Signs DBA New Era Signs II, signage

990 Frank Drive, $19,000, owner is Jay and Renee Harman, contractor is 3-D Construction, detached pool deck

Demolition

3830 E. Cerro Gordo Ste., $15,599, owner is Wesley UM Church, contractor is Lourash and Mahannah Excavation, LLC, demolition of house

1379 W. Macon St., $10,000, owner is Ben Baker, contractor is Mike Scott Excavating, demolition of house

3700 N. Westlawn Ave., $14,900, owner is Macon County Fair Association, contractor is Troy Page Excavation, demoing outdated livestock buildings

Forsyth

311 Loma Drive, $2,500, owner and contractor is Christian McQuality, new shed

261 S. Smith St., $3,000, owner and contractor is Dough Property Group, build deck and add on to drive

719 Gunner Lane, $3,450, owner is Frederick Miller, contractor is General Fence, install a fence

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.