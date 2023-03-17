Projects in Decatur
1726 S. 33rd St., $10,000, owner is Wade and Gwen Roberts, contractor is General Fence Company, replacement of chain link fence with vinyl fence in backyard
1335 N. 21st St., $27,800, owner is Leo Wilson, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
982 E. Eldorado St., $7,927, owner Bradford Supply Company, contractor is Ace Sign Company, signage
1733 E. Olive St., $2,500, owner is Justin Phillips, contractor is HDZ Roofing Company, roof replacement
1640 N. Woodford St., $25,000, owner is Rita Renee Reed, contractor is Jesse Heating and Air Conditioning, total gut out and remodel of home, new fence and one closed front porch
1680 E. Hubbard Ave., $6,500, owner is TForce Freight, contractor is Brendsen Signs Resale Graphics, signage
1909 Shore Oak Drive, 452,884, owner is Anthony Frank, contractor is Marcus Mumm, solar panels on roof
233 N. Main St., $20,000, owner is Douglas Haws, contractor is Kendall Construction Inc., new EPDM roof system
2801 N. Monroe St., $80,000, owner is Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement on main building and garage
275 E. Pershing Road, $6,600, owner is Club Car Wash Pershing LLC, contractor is Bill Yount Signs & Electric Inc., signage
26 South Drive, $9,775, owner is Terri Brown, contractor is J&M Roofing, roof replacement
39 Dellwood Court, $4,650, owner is Greg Allison, contractor is J Cox Construction, deck for swimming pool and floating deck
2016 S. Mount Zion Road, $50,000, owner is County Plaza LLC, contractor is Corn Belt Signs DBA New Era Signs II, signage
3023 N. Water St., $50,000, owner is 3023 N. Water St. LLC, contractor is Corn Belt Signs DBA New Era Signs II, signage
2004 S. Mount Zion Road, $50,000, owner is County Line Plaza, LLC, contractor is Corn Belt Signs DBA New Era Signs II, signage
990 Frank Drive, $19,000, owner is Jay and Renee Harman, contractor is 3-D Construction, detached pool deck
Demolition
3830 E. Cerro Gordo Ste., $15,599, owner is Wesley UM Church, contractor is Lourash and Mahannah Excavation, LLC, demolition of house
1379 W. Macon St., $10,000, owner is Ben Baker, contractor is Mike Scott Excavating, demolition of house
3700 N. Westlawn Ave., $14,900, owner is Macon County Fair Association, contractor is Troy Page Excavation, demoing outdated livestock buildings
Forsyth
311 Loma Drive, $2,500, owner and contractor is Christian McQuality, new shed
261 S. Smith St., $3,000, owner and contractor is Dough Property Group, build deck and add on to drive
719 Gunner Lane, $3,450, owner is Frederick Miller, contractor is General Fence, install a fence
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.