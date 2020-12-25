The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
2201 E. Eldorado St., $10,830, owner is World Finance, contractor is Anchor Sign, Inc., three signs
255 E. Grand St., $1,720, owner is Insurance King, contractor is Fastsigns of Peoria, two signs
137 S. Jasper St., $11,902, owner is Jasper Plaza, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, one free standing sign
2629 E. Main St., $2,620, owner is Askari Powers, contractor is David Mattingly, tear off and replace roof north side only
839 N. Martin Luther King JR Drive, $32,946, owner is Northeast Community Fund, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, One free standing, one EMU
5285 E. Maryland St., $250,000, owner is B&R Development, contractor is Romano Company, remodel building for testing hshs
5289 E. Maryland St., $10,000, owner is B&R Development, contractor is Romano Company, finish interior siding of shell
1085 W. McKenley Ave., $4,000, owner and contractor is Resurrection Life, finish tear down of 2 garage, remove debris, including concreted foundation. Fill in and level off with black dirt
2727 N. Monroe St., $1,898,702, owner and contractor is Spring Creek Preservation LP, remodel Apartment buildings - interiors
1390 Oak Drive, $1,700, owner is Fred Monska, contractor is C. Baker Remodeling PLLC, install metal roof (recover)
1250 W. South Side Drive, $8,100, owner is Corner Gas, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics
2605 N. Water Street, $1,712, owner is World Finance (WFC-1043), contractor is Anchor Sign, Inc, one wall sign
3770 N. Water Street, $14,000, owner is Grace Baptist Church, contractor is Promax Construction, replace EPDM section of roof on southwest side of building, repair step flashing on north roof section
355 N. Wyckes Road, $5,000. owner and contractor is Kamalkit Kaur, install fire suppression head, move sink
Demolition
1429 E. Condit St., $18,000, owner is Detra Davis, contractor is JRH Services LLC, demolition of house