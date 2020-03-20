The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Forsyth
109 Lucille Ave., $50,000, owner is McDonald's USA LLC, contractor is ICON, renovation of McDonalds
Projects in Decatur
1675 W. Center St., $5,000, owner is Joe Voorhees, contractor is Walker Siding, reroof half of house
238 S. Crea St., $1,600, owner is Priscilla Burnett, contractor is A-1 Fence Co., chainlink fence
172 S. Elder Lane, $6,700, owner is Luisa Turudic, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof
364 E. Kellar Lane, $5,250, owner is Daniel Bell, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof
2044 E. Lincoln Ave., $200, owner and contractor is Shannon and Kara Nihiser, temporary wheelchair ramp
2814 E. Locust St., $8,330, owner is Robert and Karen Fuller, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof and shingles
989 W. Packard St., $9,000, owner is Agarwal Roop, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1259 E. Pershing Road, $32,000, owner and contractor is John Elder, install new brace beams, exterior plywood, steel mesh, CMU, interior finish and paint
3140 Regal Drive, $5,000, owner is Linda Strohl, contractor is Promax Construction, replace trailer roof
2629 Twin Oaks Court, $16,300, owner is Swartz Properties, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2425 E. William Street, $5,586, owner is Susan Stukins, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof
5177 E. William Street Road, $70,000, owner is Jon Pilcher, contractor is D. Birch Construction, kitchen fire restoration
1960 E. Wood St., $100, owner and contractor is Carolyn Jarrett, accessible ramp
Demolitions
2368 E. Locust St., owner is Rick Hinton, contractor is Hupp Excavating, house
3851 N. Warren St., owner and contractor is Paul Brozio, garage
Pump House, owner and contractor is Tate and Lyle Inc., complete on water portion, above water structure
Source: Forsyth and Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records