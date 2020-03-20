The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Forsyth

109 Lucille Ave., $50,000, owner is McDonald's USA LLC, contractor is ICON, renovation of McDonalds

Projects in Decatur

1675 W. Center St., $5,000, owner is Joe Voorhees, contractor is Walker Siding, reroof half of house

238 S. Crea St., $1,600, owner is Priscilla Burnett, contractor is A-1 Fence Co., chainlink fence

172 S. Elder Lane, $6,700, owner is Luisa Turudic, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof

364 E. Kellar Lane, $5,250, owner is Daniel Bell, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof

2044 E. Lincoln Ave., $200, owner and contractor is Shannon and Kara Nihiser, temporary wheelchair ramp

2814 E. Locust St., $8,330, owner is Robert and Karen Fuller, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof and shingles

989 W. Packard St., $9,000, owner is Agarwal Roop, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1259 E. Pershing Road, $32,000, owner and contractor is John Elder, install new brace beams, exterior plywood, steel mesh, CMU, interior finish and paint

3140 Regal Drive, $5,000, owner is Linda Strohl, contractor is Promax Construction, replace trailer roof

2629 Twin Oaks Court, $16,300, owner is Swartz Properties, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2425 E. William Street, $5,586, owner is Susan Stukins, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof

5177 E. William Street Road, $70,000, owner is Jon Pilcher, contractor is D. Birch Construction, kitchen fire restoration

1960 E. Wood St., $100, owner and contractor is Carolyn Jarrett, accessible ramp

Demolitions

2368 E. Locust St., owner is Rick Hinton, contractor is Hupp Excavating, house

3851 N. Warren St., owner and contractor is Paul Brozio, garage

Pump House, owner and contractor is Tate and Lyle Inc., complete on water portion, above water structure

Source: Forsyth and Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records

