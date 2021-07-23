The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

1101 Belaire Court, $6,120, owner is Linda Proctor, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

725 E. Cantrell St., $5,234, owner is Sheri Brellow, contractor is Kendal Construction, Inc., Complete tear off and reroof

690 N. Carolina Ave., $7,100, owner is Mickey Blackwell, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement – house and garage

1912 N. College St., $5,800, owner is Danny Binge, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2300 N. Edward St., $70,000, owner is Decatur Memorial Hospital, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, Inc., multiple updated signs around hospital

1866 W. Garfield Ave., $3,700, owner is Doug Binge, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2412 N. Graceland Ave., $1,160, owner is Audra Newton, contractor is Angela French, 4 foot cedar fence

62 Greenridge Drive, $8,200, owner and contractor is Patrick Miller, 5 foot vinyl fence

4003 Greenridge Drive, $5,352, owner is Mike Watkins, contractor is Kendal Construction, Inc., Complete tear off and reroof

3641 E. Hardy St., $29,900, owner is Iren Himes, contractor is Teresa Cothren, versa lock retaining wall in front yard

4514 Hayden Court, $9,619, owner is Lori Owens, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

3449 Honey tree Drive, $98,682, owner and contractor is Morris Hobson, new construction of home

741 S. Jackson St., $4,000, owner and contractor is Josephine Hicks, Shed replacement

2662 E. Locust St., $2,300, owner is Doug Binge, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement (shingles only)

447 W. Main St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Clark Cobb, 6 foot chain link fence

1119 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $5,000, owner and contractor is East Lake Decatur Rental LP, remodel unit that car damaged

1406 W. Masters Lane, $10,120, owner is Dan Delatte, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

1634 N. Oakcrest Ave., $7,003, owner is Kathy Bergin, contractor is Kendal Construction, Inc., Complete tear off and reroof

2915 S. Olympia Drive, $20,000, owner is Pat Delatte, contractor is Matt Sykes, 40-by-20 foot structure attached to house and wrapped with timber tech

3891 N. Nealey Ave., $1,1000, owner and contractor is Mary Martha Sterling, metal garage

26 Norwood Drive, $9,000, owner is Anna Stowell, contractor is Kendall Construction, Inc., complete tear off and reroof house and garage

275 W. Spring St., $4,459, owner and contractor is Jeff Bennett, portable shed

8 E. South Court Drive, $3,000, owner and contractor is Stacey Wenskunas, roof replacement

7 South Side Country Club, $5,000, owner is Darrell Babcok, contractor is Matt Sykes, deck extension off of existing deck

108 S. Stevens Ave., $13,995, owner is Sue Phillips, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

1061 Valley View Court, $6,865, owner is Dennis Kates, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

748 Waterford Lane, $19,905, owner is Dennis Roby, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

1566 E. Willard Ave, $4,800, owner is John Ward, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2414 E. Wood St., $2,500, owner and contractor is Troy Day, roof replacement

529 S. 17th St., $6,470, owner is Dave Johnson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement

2919 N. 25TH St., $6,300, owner is Yvonne Hebenstreit, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

Demolition

122 N. Wyckles Road, $1,000, owner and contractor is Parks Properties, tear down house on site

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0