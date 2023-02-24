Projects in Decatur
2814 N. Fairview Ave., $26,163, owner is Thomas Simpkins, contractor is Sunrun/Kayla Mills, installation of solar panels on rooftop
770 W. Mound Road, $16,796, owner is Mr. Todd, contractor is Sunrun, installation of solar panels on rooftop
1655 W. Melrose Court, $5,000, owner and contractor is Chris Becker, adding deck to house
4831 E. U.S. Route 36, $32,000, owner is B&R Development, contractor is 4MC Corporation, remodel due to water damage
2422 N. Water St., $54,497, owner is David Logan, contractor is Cyde Enterprises, remove EPDM membrane roof and install TPO fully adhered roof
People are also reading…
4670 Willowbrook Lane, $11,660, owner is Joan Evans, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
4854 Arbor Court, 426,500, owner is Judith Saucier, contractor is Promax Construction, install screen room kit on existing concrete pad in rear of home
920 N. Union St., $112,713, owner is Nicky Besser, contractor is StraightUp Solar, installation of roof mounted solar PV
333 E. Pershing Road, $32,000, owner is Robin South, contractor is Musick Construction, add a wall and door to divide bank services from public access
303 N. Main St., $14,500, owner is Town and Country Bank, contractor is I.D. Signs and Service, Inc., signage
Demolition
904 N. College St., $10,000, owner is Izeh Varela, contractor is JRH Services, LLC, demolition of house
2417 E. North St., $12,330, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group., demolition of property
716 S. Maffit St., $14,920, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of house, city code, backfill and level
946 N. Monroe St., $10,500, owner is Mike Ballinger, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolish house and garage, haul debris and backfill
1130 W. Forest Ave., $19,752, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of garage, city code, backfill and seed
***
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.