Projects in Decatur

2814 N. Fairview Ave., $26,163, owner is Thomas Simpkins, contractor is Sunrun/Kayla Mills, installation of solar panels on rooftop

770 W. Mound Road, $16,796, owner is Mr. Todd, contractor is Sunrun, installation of solar panels on rooftop

1655 W. Melrose Court, $5,000, owner and contractor is Chris Becker, adding deck to house

4831 E. U.S. Route 36, $32,000, owner is B&R Development, contractor is 4MC Corporation, remodel due to water damage

2422 N. Water St., $54,497, owner is David Logan, contractor is Cyde Enterprises, remove EPDM membrane roof and install TPO fully adhered roof

4670 Willowbrook Lane, $11,660, owner is Joan Evans, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4854 Arbor Court, 426,500, owner is Judith Saucier, contractor is Promax Construction, install screen room kit on existing concrete pad in rear of home

920 N. Union St., $112,713, owner is Nicky Besser, contractor is StraightUp Solar, installation of roof mounted solar PV

333 E. Pershing Road, $32,000, owner is Robin South, contractor is Musick Construction, add a wall and door to divide bank services from public access

303 N. Main St., $14,500, owner is Town and Country Bank, contractor is I.D. Signs and Service, Inc., signage

Demolition

904 N. College St., $10,000, owner is Izeh Varela, contractor is JRH Services, LLC, demolition of house

2417 E. North St., $12,330, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group., demolition of property

716 S. Maffit St., $14,920, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of house, city code, backfill and level

946 N. Monroe St., $10,500, owner is Mike Ballinger, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolish house and garage, haul debris and backfill

1130 W. Forest Ave., $19,752, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of garage, city code, backfill and seed

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.