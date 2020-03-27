The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

Projects in Decatur

3727 N. Ashley Court, $30,000, owner and contractor is Jim Newcome, interior residential remodel

105 N. Calhoun St., $4,600, owner is Timothy Henry, contractor is D&O Inc. Contractors, wheelchair ramp

3047 S. Crestwood Drive, $8,800, owner is Virginia Karl, contractor is D&O Contractors Inc., roof

123 S. East Ave., $8,000, owner and contractor is Fransen Hwong, windows replace, kitchen, bathroom and porch remodel, interior painting, floor install

1045 E. Eldorado St., $20,961, owner is Innovative Staff Solutions, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, reroof

2388 N. Florian Ave., $1,100, owner and contractor is Mandy S. Grammer, wood fence

1705 N. Gulick Ave., $5,175, owner is Della Miller, contractor is Tom Kelley Roofing Inc., roof

717 Harold Circle, $10,790, owner is Aimee Dial, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof

502 S. Haworth Ave., $4,400, owner is Randy Nixon, contractor is Promax, wheelchair ramp

1351 Home Park Ave., $9,800, owner is Harry Ferguson, contractor is Promax, new stairs, railing, decking clad posts with new wood

2110 E. Hubbard Ave., $55,000, owner is Schimberg Co., contractor is Kelly General Construction, one non-permanent storage tent for six months

1629 Hunters View Drive, $100, owner and contractor is Notorious Pig LLC, mobile food truck March 18 to Nov. 30, 2020

230 W. Main St., $22,400, owner is Lockhart, contractor is Promax, new steel staircase with two landings

2461 S. Marquette Court, $4,080, owner is Jim Bricker, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof

2952 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $100, owner and contractor is Gyro King, food truck concession set up March 16 to Nov. 30, 2020

3895 E. Maynor St., $618, owner and contractor is Joe and Marsha Wester, fence

4638 Mission Drive, $9,312, owner is Mark and Beth McClure, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

1204 E. Moore St., $18,000, owner is Annie Currie, contractor is D&O Inc. Contractors, porch and column repair/remove, replace porch steps and porch floor

4643 N. Nicklaus Court, $5,000, owner and contractor is David McLaughlin, fence

8 Nolen Drive, $9,738, owner and contractor is Don Hurley, 14-by-36-foot portable shed

695 W. Pershing Road, $77,760, owner is Joe Herwitz, contractor is Roofing Associates LLC, reroof

1440 E. Prairie Ave., $3,883, owner is Ulyss and Brenda West, contractor is D&O Inc. Contractors, porch ceiling repair, install solid soffit and trim, front and back porch roof flashing

2401 E. Prairie Ave., $3,000, owner and contractor is Edward Hunter, remove shingles and install plywood sheeting over existing slats, felt and water ice barrier

1132 N. University Ave., $8,000, owner and contractor is Fransen Hwong, replace windows, kitchen cabinets, replace roof, exterior metal siding replace, front porch repair, interior painting bathroom

76 Woodhill Court, $6,000, owner is Jones, contractor is Promax, install basement egress window with window well and ladder system. 

1355 N. Route 48, $100, owner and contractor Smack N Tacos, concession set up March 18 to Nov. 30, 2020

Demolitions

1220 E. Hickory St., owner is Veronica Webb, contractor is Affordable Demolition, house

Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records

