The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

3755 N. Brush College Road, $262,614, owner and contractor is Meridian Design Build LLC, foundation of Package Sortation Facility

1421 E. Locust St., $800, owner and contractor is Daitos Enterprises, LLC, remove substandard garage

448 Park Lane Court, $5,100, owner is Laurie Brady, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1420 E. Pershing Road, $8,000, owner is Neimann Holding, contractor is Quincy Electric & Sign, signage

1087 W. Rotary Way, $785,000 owner and contractor is Roman Limited, remodel of existing 7,500 SF Obstacle Course Area

919 N. Water St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Norma Fick, rebuild front of building due to accident damage

4195 N. Water St., $274,406, owner and contractor is Horizon Retail Construction, Inc., Interior buildout of WellNow Urgent Care Office

109 S. 29th St., $6,000, owner is Melissa Scroggins, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

Demolition

826 E. Lawrence St., $23,200, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, demolition of property

1652 N. Water St., $25,350, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, demolition of property

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0