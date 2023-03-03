Projects in Decatur
4854 Arbor Court, 426,500, owner is Judith Saucier, contractor is Promax Construction, install screen room kit on existing concrete pad in rear of home
920 N. Union St., $112,713, owner is Nicky Besser, contractor is StraightUp Solar, installation of roof mounted solar PV
333 E. Pershing Road, $32,000, owner is Robin South, contractor is Musick Construction, add a wall and door to divide bank services from public access
303 N. Main St., $14,500, owner is Town and Country Bank, contractor is I.D. Signs and Service, Inc., signage
3150 Vicki Court, $5,000, owner is Choice Marketing - Park City MHC, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1165 E. Cleveland Ave., $8,500, owner is Heidi Fahnestock, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
715 S. Country Club Road, $262,325, owner id Decatur Park District, contractor is Christy-Foltz, Inc., renovations to the HERP exhibit at Scovill Zoo
3575 E. Chestnut Ave., $30,533, owner is Jerry Wagoner, contractor is Cherissa Marzano, solar panels on roof
559 W. Prairie Ave., $1,500, owner and contractor is Shana Boyster, private fence
197 Bristol Drive, $5,335, owner is Bill Boles, contractor is Backyard Storage Solutions/Heartland Industries, 12-by-12 foot wooden storage shed
301 W. North St., $250, owner and contractor is Joan Lewis, replace wood ramp with aluminum ramp, concrete footings
2050 S. Taylorville Road, $40,014, owner is Cathy Spaugh, contractor is Sunrun/Kayla Mills, roof solar panels
1260 W. Marietta St., $600, owner and contractor is David Williams, roof repair
1355 N. IL Route 48, $40,000, owner is Soo Choi, contractor is XYC Roofing, Inc., Lay over roof
1082 S. Webster St., $17,200, owner is Arnetta Jarrett, contractor is Promax Construction, rebuild front porch, posts, decking and rails
Demolition
904 N. College St., $10,000, owner is Izeh Varela, contractor is JRH Services, LLC, demolition of house
2417 E. North St., $12,330, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group., demolition of property
716 S. Maffit St., $14,920, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of house, city code, backfill and level
946 N. Monroe St., $10,500, owner is Mike Ballinger, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolish house and garage, haul debris and backfill
1130 W. Forest Ave., $19,752, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of garage, city code, backfill and seed
522 E. Decatur St., $11,100, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of house and garage, city code, backfill, level lot and seed
1171 E. Olive St., $490, owner and contractor is Robin Whitney, demolition of garage
737 E. Division St., $300, owner and contractor is Richard Johnson, demolition of garage
842 W. North St., $19,100, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of house, city code, backfill, level and seed
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.