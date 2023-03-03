Projects in Decatur

4854 Arbor Court, 426,500, owner is Judith Saucier, contractor is Promax Construction, install screen room kit on existing concrete pad in rear of home

920 N. Union St., $112,713, owner is Nicky Besser, contractor is StraightUp Solar, installation of roof mounted solar PV

333 E. Pershing Road, $32,000, owner is Robin South, contractor is Musick Construction, add a wall and door to divide bank services from public access

303 N. Main St., $14,500, owner is Town and Country Bank, contractor is I.D. Signs and Service, Inc., signage

3150 Vicki Court, $5,000, owner is Choice Marketing - Park City MHC, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1165 E. Cleveland Ave., $8,500, owner is Heidi Fahnestock, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

715 S. Country Club Road, $262,325, owner id Decatur Park District, contractor is Christy-Foltz, Inc., renovations to the HERP exhibit at Scovill Zoo

3575 E. Chestnut Ave., $30,533, owner is Jerry Wagoner, contractor is Cherissa Marzano, solar panels on roof

559 W. Prairie Ave., $1,500, owner and contractor is Shana Boyster, private fence

197 Bristol Drive, $5,335, owner is Bill Boles, contractor is Backyard Storage Solutions/Heartland Industries, 12-by-12 foot wooden storage shed

301 W. North St., $250, owner and contractor is Joan Lewis, replace wood ramp with aluminum ramp, concrete footings

2050 S. Taylorville Road, $40,014, owner is Cathy Spaugh, contractor is Sunrun/Kayla Mills, roof solar panels

1260 W. Marietta St., $600, owner and contractor is David Williams, roof repair

1355 N. IL Route 48, $40,000, owner is Soo Choi, contractor is XYC Roofing, Inc., Lay over roof

1082 S. Webster St., $17,200, owner is Arnetta Jarrett, contractor is Promax Construction, rebuild front porch, posts, decking and rails

Demolition

904 N. College St., $10,000, owner is Izeh Varela, contractor is JRH Services, LLC, demolition of house

2417 E. North St., $12,330, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group., demolition of property

716 S. Maffit St., $14,920, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of house, city code, backfill and level

946 N. Monroe St., $10,500, owner is Mike Ballinger, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolish house and garage, haul debris and backfill

1130 W. Forest Ave., $19,752, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of garage, city code, backfill and seed

522 E. Decatur St., $11,100, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of house and garage, city code, backfill, level lot and seed

1171 E. Olive St., $490, owner and contractor is Robin Whitney, demolition of garage

737 E. Division St., $300, owner and contractor is Richard Johnson, demolition of garage

842 W. North St., $19,100, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of house, city code, backfill, level and seed

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.