Projects in Decatur
1443 E. Clay St., $1,300, owner and contractor is Latasha Woods, replace chain link fence with treated wood
730 Country Manor Drive, $8,000, owner and contractor is Scott Hollingswsorth, upgrading shed to a 12-by-16 foot shed
1726 Moundford Court, $18,300, owner is Gordan Gurley, contractor is Freedom Forever, solar modules and a new meter
3054 N. MacArthur Road, $9,560, owner is Betty Moser, contractor is David Mattingly, remove and replace shingles
4105 Buckingham Drive, $8,900, owner is Gerald Happ, contractor is S & M Roofing, roof replacement
355 W. Mound Road, $345,800, owner Target, contractor is Solaris Roofing Solutions, Inc., roof replacement
621 E. Center St., $4,200, owner is John Russell, contractor is Tim Thomann, porch repair
1355 N. Church St., $3,000, owner and contractor is Anthony Oden, wood fence
1880 Spitler Drive, $118,178, owner is Amy and James Gahwiler, contractor is Premier Pools & Spas, pool
4530 Williamsburg Drive, $10,200, owner is Katy Klinghammer, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
4647 E. Powers Blvd., $12.700, owner is Liz Reising, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., partial roof replacement
3230 Susan Drive, $180,000, owner is William and Cindi Hill, contractor is J.J. Swartz, Co., fire restoration
Demolition
1103 E. Eldorado St., $35,000, owner is Jai and Soo Choi, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., full demolition
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.