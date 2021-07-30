The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

723 W. Center St., $900, owner and contractor is David Williams, roof replacement

61 Colorado Drive, $6,230, owner is Dorthy Gosda, contractor is contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

614 S. Crea St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Sharron Bailey, 6 foot wood fence

645 W. Cushing St., $48,785., owner is Earl Hollenback, contractor is Power Home Solar LLLC/Bryan Law, 21 roof mounted solar modules

862 W. Cushing St., $4,300, owner is Kelly Clark, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1043 N. Dennis Ave., $3,265, owner is Craig Jones, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2300 N. Edwards St., $23,000, owner is Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation, contractor is Brenden Signs and Graphics, Inc., seven signs around building

625 E. Eldorado St., $100, owner and contractor is Alma E. Pena/La Calentana, food truck concession truck 3/14 to 11/30

815 E. Eldorado St., $3,000, owner and contractor is Clay Whitney, chain link fence

1423 W. Forest Ave., $9,589, owner is Lynell Williams, contractor is Build masters Construction, 22 square tear off of 1 layer

1825 W. Grand Ave., $3,600, owner is Scott Franklin, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc

3210 E. Harrison Ave., $2,800, owner is Andrew Odom, contractor is D&R Roofing, roof replacement

897 Haynes Drive, $4,759, owner is Jean Gift, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

39 Kaydon Drive, $4,700, owner and contractor is Mark and Shannon Smith, roof replacement

6 Knollwood Drive, $51,995, owner is Greg and Linda Huck, contractor is Shawn Schermann, enclose deck area with four season windows and doors, and enclose Pergola over open upper deck area with screen

351 S. Lake Shore Drive, $8,035, owner is Terry Mills, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1470 Lynnwood Drive, $2,592, owner and contractor is Ralph Witmer, 6 foot vinyl fence

558 W. Macon St., $300, owner and contractor is David Williams, roof replacement

151 W. Main St., $3,273, owner is ImpactLife, contractor is Bredsen Signs & Graphics, Inc., sign

501 N. Main St., $15,000, owner and contractor is Nova Group, Inc., Circle K #151 equipment replacement

804 E. Marietta St., $7,500, owner and contractor is East Lake Management, Remodel unit after car crashed through exterior wall

1332 W. Marietta St., $6,900, owner is Tobias Welch, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1574 E. North Port Road, $5,100, owner is Myranda Luttrell, contractor is Kendall Construction, Inc

2760 N. Oakland Ave., $15,000, owner and contractor is Nova Group, Inc., Circle K #1253 equipment replacement

660 W. Olive St., $10,099, owner is Keeling Sherman and Angela Burdine, contractor is Promax, roof replacement

1150 W. Pershing Road, $1,000, owner and contractor is Jeff Green, move existing sign circuit to new location

91 Ridge Lane Drive, $3,50, owner and contractor is Ali Nagi, 6 foot metal fence

980 W. Rotary Way, $22,341, owner and contractor is Christy-Foltz Inc, erect two shade structures and required foundations at Rotary Park

717 Tohill Road, $4,000, owner is Beverly Ritter, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement on Garage only

100 S. Water St., $21,934, owner is First National Bank of Pana, contractor is Brendsen Signs & Graphics, Inc., sign

100 S. Water St., $8,092, owner is First National Bank of Pana, contractor is Brendsen Signs & Graphics, Inc., sign

3778 N. Water St., $48,000, owner is Holy Cross Lutheran Church, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2105 W. Waggoner St., $5,300, owner is Shawn and Jennifer Gustafson. contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

1072 N. Woodland Ave., $1,800, owner is Melissa Durley, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc. , roof replacement

164 W. Woodlawn Ave., 45,760, owner is Paul Merian, contractor id Del Beiler, roof replacement

4828 E. US Route 36, $46,000, owner is First Mid Bank & Trust, contractor is Monitor Sign Service, sign

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

