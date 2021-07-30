The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
723 W. Center St., $900, owner and contractor is David Williams, roof replacement
61 Colorado Drive, $6,230, owner is Dorthy Gosda, contractor is contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
614 S. Crea St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Sharron Bailey, 6 foot wood fence
645 W. Cushing St., $48,785., owner is Earl Hollenback, contractor is Power Home Solar LLLC/Bryan Law, 21 roof mounted solar modules
862 W. Cushing St., $4,300, owner is Kelly Clark, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1043 N. Dennis Ave., $3,265, owner is Craig Jones, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2300 N. Edwards St., $23,000, owner is Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation, contractor is Brenden Signs and Graphics, Inc., seven signs around building
625 E. Eldorado St., $100, owner and contractor is Alma E. Pena/La Calentana, food truck concession truck 3/14 to 11/30
815 E. Eldorado St., $3,000, owner and contractor is Clay Whitney, chain link fence
1423 W. Forest Ave., $9,589, owner is Lynell Williams, contractor is Build masters Construction, 22 square tear off of 1 layer
1825 W. Grand Ave., $3,600, owner is Scott Franklin, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc
3210 E. Harrison Ave., $2,800, owner is Andrew Odom, contractor is D&R Roofing, roof replacement
897 Haynes Drive, $4,759, owner is Jean Gift, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
39 Kaydon Drive, $4,700, owner and contractor is Mark and Shannon Smith, roof replacement
6 Knollwood Drive, $51,995, owner is Greg and Linda Huck, contractor is Shawn Schermann, enclose deck area with four season windows and doors, and enclose Pergola over open upper deck area with screen
351 S. Lake Shore Drive, $8,035, owner is Terry Mills, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1470 Lynnwood Drive, $2,592, owner and contractor is Ralph Witmer, 6 foot vinyl fence
558 W. Macon St., $300, owner and contractor is David Williams, roof replacement
151 W. Main St., $3,273, owner is ImpactLife, contractor is Bredsen Signs & Graphics, Inc., sign
501 N. Main St., $15,000, owner and contractor is Nova Group, Inc., Circle K #151 equipment replacement
804 E. Marietta St., $7,500, owner and contractor is East Lake Management, Remodel unit after car crashed through exterior wall
1332 W. Marietta St., $6,900, owner is Tobias Welch, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1574 E. North Port Road, $5,100, owner is Myranda Luttrell, contractor is Kendall Construction, Inc
2760 N. Oakland Ave., $15,000, owner and contractor is Nova Group, Inc., Circle K #1253 equipment replacement
660 W. Olive St., $10,099, owner is Keeling Sherman and Angela Burdine, contractor is Promax, roof replacement
1150 W. Pershing Road, $1,000, owner and contractor is Jeff Green, move existing sign circuit to new location
91 Ridge Lane Drive, $3,50, owner and contractor is Ali Nagi, 6 foot metal fence
980 W. Rotary Way, $22,341, owner and contractor is Christy-Foltz Inc, erect two shade structures and required foundations at Rotary Park
717 Tohill Road, $4,000, owner is Beverly Ritter, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement on Garage only
100 S. Water St., $21,934, owner is First National Bank of Pana, contractor is Brendsen Signs & Graphics, Inc., sign
100 S. Water St., $8,092, owner is First National Bank of Pana, contractor is Brendsen Signs & Graphics, Inc., sign
3778 N. Water St., $48,000, owner is Holy Cross Lutheran Church, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2105 W. Waggoner St., $5,300, owner is Shawn and Jennifer Gustafson. contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
1072 N. Woodland Ave., $1,800, owner is Melissa Durley, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc. , roof replacement
164 W. Woodlawn Ave., 45,760, owner is Paul Merian, contractor id Del Beiler, roof replacement
4828 E. US Route 36, $46,000, owner is First Mid Bank & Trust, contractor is Monitor Sign Service, sign
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.