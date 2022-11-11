The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
4808 E. Beacon Drive, $15,000, owner is JoAnn Kestner, contractor is Robert Wetzel, single vehicle attached garage
355 W. Ash Ave., $29,505, owner is Brent Pinchon, contractor is CR Solar, roof mounted solar
4666 E. Fairies Pkwy, $188,980, owner is Archer Daniels Midland, contractor is Burns & McDonnell, foundation only for the GIS18 building
1729 E. Moore St., 41,600, owner and contractor is Benjamin Taylor, replace shingles on house
2617 Forrest Green Drive, $10,500, owner is Megan Mednick, contractor is Sal Construction Services, replace shingles on house
3627 N. Water St., $26,555, owner is Jean Litchfield, contractor is AAA Windows/Siding/Roofing, replace shingles on house
2216 Franzy Drive, $35,000, owner is Christine Whitlatch, contractor is R. Callahan Construction, remove sunroom and deck, build new addition on existing place
602 E. William St., $20,000, owner is Central Illinois Title Company, contractor is KLH Homes, exterior façade renovation
1459 W. Decatur St., $8,300, owner is Helen Morrison, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1161 W. Marietta St., $6,650, owner is Marquette Meadows, contractor is Promax Construction, replace front half of house of roof
50 Ridgedale Drive, $16,000, owner and contractor is Russell Kill, solar PV installation on roof
607 W. Arbor Drive, $61,862, owner is Richard Lester, contractor is ADT Solar LLC, roof mounted solar
2883 E. Wallace Ave., $7,900, owner is Noah Weeks, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, shingles installation
1920 W. Wood St., $7,700, owner is Joel Parks, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement
2172 E. Decatur St., $5,160, owner is Helen Merriweather, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement
1005 S. Jackson St., $5,000, owner is UI Sain, contractor is HDZ Roofing Co., roof replacement
650 Country Manor Drive, $9,400, owner is Karen Luther, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1359 W. California Ave., $6,500, owner is Mary Morrell, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1486 W. Tate Ave., $4,700, owner is Angela Stanley, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
780 E. Cerro Gordo St., $82,500, owner is Kim Aukamp, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
2022 S. Mount Zion Road, $3,500, owner is Cohen Development Company, contractor is I.D. Signs and Service Inc., signage
1626 W. Main St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Zachery Harman, 6 foot fence
1509 E. William St., $8,500, owner and contractor is Larry Nave, replace brick wall that fell in
Demolition
920 E. Garfield Ave., $13,200, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of single family home
445 N. 35th St., $11,600, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of single family home
***
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.