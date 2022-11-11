The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

4808 E. Beacon Drive, $15,000, owner is JoAnn Kestner, contractor is Robert Wetzel, single vehicle attached garage

355 W. Ash Ave., $29,505, owner is Brent Pinchon, contractor is CR Solar, roof mounted solar

4666 E. Fairies Pkwy, $188,980, owner is Archer Daniels Midland, contractor is Burns & McDonnell, foundation only for the GIS18 building

1729 E. Moore St., 41,600, owner and contractor is Benjamin Taylor, replace shingles on house

2617 Forrest Green Drive, $10,500, owner is Megan Mednick, contractor is Sal Construction Services, replace shingles on house

3627 N. Water St., $26,555, owner is Jean Litchfield, contractor is AAA Windows/Siding/Roofing, replace shingles on house

2216 Franzy Drive, $35,000, owner is Christine Whitlatch, contractor is R. Callahan Construction, remove sunroom and deck, build new addition on existing place

602 E. William St., $20,000, owner is Central Illinois Title Company, contractor is KLH Homes, exterior façade renovation

1459 W. Decatur St., $8,300, owner is Helen Morrison, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1161 W. Marietta St., $6,650, owner is Marquette Meadows, contractor is Promax Construction, replace front half of house of roof

50 Ridgedale Drive, $16,000, owner and contractor is Russell Kill, solar PV installation on roof

607 W. Arbor Drive, $61,862, owner is Richard Lester, contractor is ADT Solar LLC, roof mounted solar

2883 E. Wallace Ave., $7,900, owner is Noah Weeks, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, shingles installation

1920 W. Wood St., $7,700, owner is Joel Parks, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement

2172 E. Decatur St., $5,160, owner is Helen Merriweather, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement

1005 S. Jackson St., $5,000, owner is UI Sain, contractor is HDZ Roofing Co., roof replacement

650 Country Manor Drive, $9,400, owner is Karen Luther, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1359 W. California Ave., $6,500, owner is Mary Morrell, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1486 W. Tate Ave., $4,700, owner is Angela Stanley, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

780 E. Cerro Gordo St., $82,500, owner is Kim Aukamp, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2022 S. Mount Zion Road, $3,500, owner is Cohen Development Company, contractor is I.D. Signs and Service Inc., signage

1626 W. Main St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Zachery Harman, 6 foot fence

1509 E. William St., $8,500, owner and contractor is Larry Nave, replace brick wall that fell in

Turkey Trot set for Nov. 19 in Decatur The Decatur Park District's annual Turkey Trot will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Fairview Park.

Demolition

920 E. Garfield Ave., $13,200, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of single family home

445 N. 35th St., $11,600, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of single family home

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.