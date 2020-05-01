The latest building permits for Macon County

New construction in Decatur
910 W. Grove Road, $918,214, owner is Public Safety Properties, contractor is Romano Co., ag training building and grain bin, foundation only
2381 Rolling Creek Drive, $300,000, owner is Tyson and Kathleen Arthur, contractor is Rick Isom Custom Builders, new single family residence
New construction in Forsyth
345 Lea Lane, $4,000,000, owner is Thomas and Charlene Striegel, contractor is J.P. Construction, single family home
Projects in Decatur
111 Bristol Drive, $6,967, owner is Aaron Taylor, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3 N.E. Carroll Drive, $6,000, owner and contractor is James Forehand, remodel
2287 W. Center St., $5,600, owner is Mark and Barbara Taylor, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof on house and garage
6 N. Central Drive, $4,500, owner is Matt Beavers, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1170 W. Chelsea Way, $6,750, owner is Jim Brinkoetter, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
25 N. Country Club Road, $10,000, owner is Chris Kopelke, contractor is Schrock Builders, deck and dock pier steps
275 N. Country Club Road, $500, owner and contractor is Ray Kevin O'Brien, 6-foot fence
336 N. Country Club Road, $5,600, owner is Matthew Koshinski, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1836 E. Decatur St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Mark Petrowsky, tear off and re-roof
2044 N. Dennis Ave., $5,000, owner and contractor is Daniel Martin, roof replacement
4772 N. Dogwood Court, $10,377, owner is Gary Barber, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2949 Doral Court, $6,500, owner is Tony Ahcotret, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2960 Doral Court, $7,875, owner is Hassan Helm, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1630 Evandale Drive, $1,500, owner and contractor is Brock Baer, 6-foot fence
1405 W. Forest Ave., $5,500, owner is Mitzi and Cole Johnson, contractor is Perfect Choice Exteriors LLC, roof replacement
1625 W. Forest Ave., $5,000, owner is John Spencer, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3060 E. Fulton Ave., owner is Matt Reynolds, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof
278 S. Glencoe Ave., $9,120, owner is Aaron Warmouth, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1474 W. Greendell Drive, $4,685, owner is Mark and Liz Ward, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
778 W. Harper Ave., $5,650, owner is Rachel Weaber, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
4676 Havenwood Court, $7,682, owner is Rodger Owen, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement
2366 S. Hawthorne Drive, $70,000, owner and contractor is Shane and Kendra Sloan, garage addition, roof addition/deck-roof
680 N. Hillcrest Blvd., $1,965, owner is Reed Thompson, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing LLC, roof replacement
3620 Hummingbird Drive, $5,500, owner is Derek Tatum, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1625 E. Lincoln Ave., $3,600, owner is James Drayton, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1165 W. Main St., $23,000, owner is Delta House Corp., contractor is Kendall Construction, roof replacement
4001 E. Marietta St., $4,800, owner is Kelly O'Brien, contractor is D&R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1150 Meadowview Drive, $5,000, owner and contractor is Anthony Schmoldt, aboveground swimming pool
4774 Mission Drive, $5,600, owner is Jamie Mattingly, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, roof replacement
1063 N. Monroe St., $5,000, owner is Patrick Hunt, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
33 Montgomery Place, $14,560.00, owner is John Dunn, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
419 N. Lake Shore Drive, $13,000, owner is Stephen and Sharon Brown, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages Inc., 16-by-24-foot garage
6 E. North Court Drive, $12,840, owner is Dick Frazier, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1703 N. Oakcrest Ave., $7,300, owner is Steve Walcher, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3625 N. Pleasant View Court, $6,300, owner is Mark Byrd, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
4664 N. Redbud Court, $7,075, owner is Gary Powell, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
4784 N. Redbud Court, $11,024, owner is Westley and Elizabeth Ekiss, contractor is Promax Construction, replacing roof
56 Ridge Ave., $5,725, owner is Mike Millsap, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2030 W. Riedel Ave., $200, owner and contractor is Jason Brown, four 6-foot fence
43 Sandcreek Court, $3,000, owner and contractor is Scott Franklin, 3/4 wrap around pool deck
43 Sandcreek Court, $2,000, owner and contractor is Scott Franklin, aboveground pool
3708 Sims Drive, $1,997, owner and contractor is Megan Birt, install 6-foot fence
13 South Drive, $3,900, owner is Eddie Allen, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2125 N. Summit Ave., $8,000, owner and contractor is Micah Ray, interior remodel
4988 E. Thrush Ave., $8,000, owner is Roger and Vickie Jones, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
3103 E. Wallace Ave., $7,500, owner is Brian Ferguson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
202 W. Wayside Ave., $8,195, owner is Greg Collingswood, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2334 S. Wayside Place, $7,400, owner is Bob Bilbrey, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1133 Wedgewood Court, $37,000, owner and contractor is Christopher Green, remodel master bath, repair roof, install new egress window and well, replace well on existing egress window, rebuild garage steps
406 S. Westdale Ave., $3,350, owner is Robert Garrett, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc.
58 Whippoorwill Drive, $400, owner and contractor is Bradley Beebe, 4-foot metal fence
1407 E. Willard Ave., $3,680, owner is Susan McKenzie, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
Projects in Forsyth
538 Loma Drive, $600, owner and contractor is Mitchel Williams, found and non permanent garden shed
331 Ventura Drive, $900, owner and contractor is Tucker Tool, deck addition
437 Washington St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Mike and Linda Baker, non-attached patio cover
Demolitions
1048 N. Dennis Ave., owner and contractor is Timothy Sidener, garage
