The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
6 Allen Bend Place, $5,300, owner is Ellen Warren, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., partial roof replacement
3730 N. Betzer Ave., $12,500, owner and contractor is Jenny Cederberg, updating six T-Mobile antennas
2300 N. Edwards St., &100,000 and $40,000 owner is Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, Inc., sign
25 Greenridge Drive, $2.622, owner and contractor is Gary Schwarzle, 4 foot chain link fence
980 W. Grove Road, $3,790,354, owner and contractor is Romano Company, Foundation only - P.S.P.F.I.D.O.C. Auditorium and administration building
126 E. Kellar Lane, $9,938, owner is David Grove, contractor is Central Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
501 N. Main St., $15,000, owner is Conveying Convenience, contractor is Nova Group, Inc., Circle K #154 Equipment replacement
5255 E. Maryland St., $6,000, owner is B & R Development, contractor is Ivy Rehab, sign
58 Medial Drive, $3,830, owner is Publicani, contractor is Publicani Investment Corp., roof
People are also reading…
2070 S. Mount Zion Road, $43,053, owner and contractor is Rob Wallace – Busey Bank, adding new lane for ATM
1165 N. Nickey Ave., $7,400, owner is Jerry Clyburn, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
2760 N. Oakland Ave., $15,000, owner is Conveying Convenience, contractor is Nova Group, Inc., Circle K #1253 Equipment replacement
1901 N. Railroad Ave., $8,400, owner is Prairieland Abate, contractor is Kendall Construction Inc., reroofing house
2 N. Ravina Park, $6,500, owner is Dennis, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
4825 E. US Route 36, $46,000, owner is First Mid Bank & Trust, contractor is Monitor Sign Service, sign
2254 W. Sands Drive, $6,000, owner and contractor is Cory Bruns, 4 foot chain link fence
3785 N. Water St., $4,000, owner is Harrison Management Group, LLC, contractor is Comet Neon, Inc., sign
3785 N. Water St., $50,000, owner and contractor is Joel Cupowski, tenant buildout for a future Ivy Rehab
1902 S. 33rd St., $8,810, owner is Tim Gosnell, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing
Demolition
1252 S. Illinois St., $300, owner and contractor is Robert Merrow, demolition of shed
2120 N. Lowber St., $7,000, owner is Saveon Wright, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of house
2245 W. Thunderbird Drive, $20,000, owner is Danny Vanfleet, contractor is Tyce Mahannah, demo and dispose of house, foundation, sidewalks and driveway
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.