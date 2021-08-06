The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

6 Allen Bend Place, $5,300, owner is Ellen Warren, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., partial roof replacement

3730 N. Betzer Ave., $12,500, owner and contractor is Jenny Cederberg, updating six T-Mobile antennas

2300 N. Edwards St., &100,000 and $40,000 owner is Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, Inc., sign

25 Greenridge Drive, $2.622, owner and contractor is Gary Schwarzle, 4 foot chain link fence

980 W. Grove Road, $3,790,354, owner and contractor is Romano Company, Foundation only - P.S.P.F.I.D.O.C. Auditorium and administration building

126 E. Kellar Lane, $9,938, owner is David Grove, contractor is Central Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

501 N. Main St., $15,000, owner is Conveying Convenience, contractor is Nova Group, Inc., Circle K #154 Equipment replacement

5255 E. Maryland St., $6,000, owner is B & R Development, contractor is Ivy Rehab, sign

58 Medial Drive, $3,830, owner is Publicani, contractor is Publicani Investment Corp., roof

2070 S. Mount Zion Road, $43,053, owner and contractor is Rob Wallace – Busey Bank, adding new lane for ATM

1165 N. Nickey Ave., $7,400, owner is Jerry Clyburn, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2760 N. Oakland Ave., $15,000, owner is Conveying Convenience, contractor is Nova Group, Inc., Circle K #1253 Equipment replacement

1901 N. Railroad Ave., $8,400, owner is Prairieland Abate, contractor is Kendall Construction Inc., reroofing house

2 N. Ravina Park, $6,500, owner is Dennis, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

4825 E. US Route 36, $46,000, owner is First Mid Bank & Trust, contractor is Monitor Sign Service, sign

2254 W. Sands Drive, $6,000, owner and contractor is Cory Bruns, 4 foot chain link fence

3785 N. Water St., $4,000, owner is Harrison Management Group, LLC, contractor is Comet Neon, Inc., sign

3785 N. Water St., $50,000, owner and contractor is Joel Cupowski, tenant buildout for a future Ivy Rehab

1902 S. 33rd St., $8,810, owner is Tim Gosnell, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing

Demolition

1252 S. Illinois St., $300, owner and contractor is Robert Merrow, demolition of shed

2120 N. Lowber St., $7,000, owner is Saveon Wright, contractor is JRH Services, demolition of house

2245 W. Thunderbird Drive, $20,000, owner is Danny Vanfleet, contractor is Tyce Mahannah, demo and dispose of house, foundation, sidewalks and driveway

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

